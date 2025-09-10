Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Antisemitism Exposed Newsletter

Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Why antisemitism talks have stalled between White House, Harvard

By Fox News Staff Fox News
close
Trump admin to appeal judge's ruling on Harvard grant funding freeze Video

Trump admin to appeal judge's ruling on Harvard grant funding freeze

U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon joins 'Fox News Sunday' to discuss President Donald Trump's legal battle with Harvard over his freezing of funding grants, transgender bathroom policies and more.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News' "Antisemitism Exposed" newsletter brings you stories on the rising anti-Jewish prejudice across the U.S. and the world.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:
- Why antisemitism talks have stalled between White House, Harvard
- US-backed Gaza aid group slams Doctors Without Borders for 'false' claim
- Princeton student Elizabeth Tsurkov freed by Hezbollah after two years

TOP STORY: Settlement talks between the Trump administration and Harvard University have stalled. The administration has tried to freeze billions in federal funding over the venerable school's alleged tolerance of antisemitism, but a federal judge accused the White House of "ideologically motivated assault" on the university. Read why the Trump administration is torn over what to do next.

VIDEO: Israel's military said it "conducted a precise strike" targeting senior Hamas leaders in Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday. WATCH HERE:

Video captures moment Israeli airstrike hit Doha, Qatar Video

DOCTORS ATTACK: The U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) is being targeted by NGOs, even as it delivered its 155 millionth meal to Gazans on Saturday. Doctors Without Borders, known by its French acronym MSF, has launched ads criticizing GHF, one of which accused it of "orchestrated killing." Read GHF's forceful response here.

FREE AT LAST: President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced Princeton University doctoral student Elizabeth Tsurkov was released by Kata’ib Hezbollah, an Iran-backed group designated by the U.S. as a terrorist organization. Tsurkov, a Russian-Israeli dual citizen, was "just released" by Kata’ib Hezbollah, and is now safe inside the American Embassy in Iraq, the president wrote in a Truth Social post.

Elizabeth Tsurkov

Members of the Palestinian Prisoners Committee hold a rally outside the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) office in Gaza City on July 17, 2023, demanding the Iraqi government to include Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails in the exchange for Israeli-Russian academic Elizabeth Tsurkov. (Photo by Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

IGNORING THE STORM: The left-leaning government of Prime Minister Keir Starmer is facing growing criticism for failing to take seriously a march attended by an estimated 70,000 people Sunday to protest growing antisemitism and violence against Jews. "British Jews are facing the worst antisemitism we have ever recorded," a spokesperson for the Campaign Against Antisemitism warned. "At such a perilous time, the Jewish community needed to hear clearly from the government that it stands with us. Instead, the Prime Minister’s absence has left British Jews questioning whether this government is serious about confronting the hatred consuming our country." 

GUEST EDITORIAL: Former Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid says the United Nations is hopelessly hypocritical and plagued by antisemitism, and calls for dramatic action by the world's true democracies.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "They know better. By repeating these lies, they’re not aiding civilians, they’re aiding Hamas." - Gaza Humanitarian Foundation spokesperson Chapin Fay on accusations from Doctors Without Borders that GHF is aiding genocide.

- Looking for more on this topic? Find more antisemitism coverage from Fox News here.

Did someone forward you this email? Subscribe to additional newsletters from Fox News here.

Want live updates? Get the Fox News app here

This article was written by Fox News staff.
Close modal

Continue