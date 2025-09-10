Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Why antisemitism talks have stalled between White House, Harvard

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

- Why antisemitism talks have stalled between White House, Harvard

- US-backed Gaza aid group slams Doctors Without Borders for 'false' claim

- Princeton student Elizabeth Tsurkov freed by Hezbollah after two years

TOP STORY: Settlement talks between the Trump administration and Harvard University have stalled. The administration has tried to freeze billions in federal funding over the venerable school's alleged tolerance of antisemitism, but a federal judge accused the White House of "ideologically motivated assault" on the university. Read why the Trump administration is torn over what to do next.

VIDEO: Israel's military said it "conducted a precise strike" targeting senior Hamas leaders in Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday. WATCH HERE:

DOCTORS ATTACK: The U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) is being targeted by NGOs, even as it delivered its 155 millionth meal to Gazans on Saturday. Doctors Without Borders, known by its French acronym MSF, has launched ads criticizing GHF, one of which accused it of "orchestrated killing." Read GHF's forceful response here.

FREE AT LAST: President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced Princeton University doctoral student Elizabeth Tsurkov was released by Kata’ib Hezbollah, an Iran-backed group designated by the U.S. as a terrorist organization. Tsurkov, a Russian-Israeli dual citizen, was "just released" by Kata’ib Hezbollah , and is now safe inside the American Embassy in Iraq, the president wrote in a Truth Social post.

IGNORING THE STORM: The left-leaning government of Prime Minister Keir Starmer is facing growing criticism for failing to take seriously a march attended by an estimated 70,000 people Sunday to protest growing antisemitism and violence against Jews. "British Jews are facing the worst antisemitism we have ever recorded," a spokesperson for the Campaign Against Antisemitism warned. "At such a perilous time, the Jewish community needed to hear clearly from the government that it stands with us. Instead, the Prime Minister’s absence has left British Jews questioning whether this government is serious about confronting the hatred consuming our country."

GUEST EDITORIAL: Former Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid says the United Nations is hopelessly hypocritical and plagued by antisemitism, and calls for dramatic action by the world's true democracies.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "They know better. By repeating these lies, they’re not aiding civilians, they’re aiding Hamas." - Gaza Humanitarian Foundation spokesperson Chapin Fay on accusations from Doctors Without Borders that GHF is aiding genocide.

