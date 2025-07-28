Trump meets with UK Prime Minister Starmer on heels of EU trade deal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump is meeting with U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday, just a day after Trump secured a trade deal with the European Union.

Trump greeted Starmer on the front steps of his golf resort in Turnberry, Scotland on Monday. The two spoke briefly to reporters, commenting on both immigration issues in the U.K. and the ongoing hunger crisis in Gaza.

"I'm looking for getting people fed right now," Trump said. "To me, that's your number one position because you have a lot of starving people. You have people that you know, the United States recently, just a couple of weeks ago, we gave $60 million. It's a lot of money. No other nation gave money."

Starmer agreed that the situation in Gaza is a "humanitarian crisis," and the pair said they planned to discuss the issue during their meeting.

Trump also touched on the war in Ukraine, saying he continues to be "disappointed" in Russian President Vladimir Putin. He said he may reduce the 50-day window the U.S. gave for Ukraine and Russia to reach a ceasefire agreement.

"I think I already know the answer, what's going to happen," Trump said.

Trump also commented that the world would be experiencing six major wars if he weren't serving as president, citing his efforts to end India's conflict with Pakistan as well as friction between Serbia and Kosovo.

In May, the U.K. became the first to announce a trade deal with the U.S. following Liberation Day, when Trump announced widespread tariffs for multiple countries earlier this year.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt also told reporters last week that Trump and Starmer will meet "to refine the great trade deal that was brokered," though the White House did not answer Fox News Digital’s questions about what specifically will be discussed over the weekend.

"The U.K. is the only country to have secured this deal with the U.S., reducing car export tariffs from 27.5% to 10%, saving manufacturers hundreds of millions each year and protecting hundreds of thousands of jobs," the British government said in a statement. "At the same time, the aerospace sector has seen the removal of 10% tariffs on goods such as engines and aircraft parts, helping make companies such as Rolls Royce more competitive and allow them to continue to be at the cutting edge of innovation."

Starmer championed his relationship with Trump in a BBC interview earlier this month and said that it was "in the national interest" for the two men to get along.

"We are different people, and we’ve got different political backgrounds and leanings, but we do have a good relationship and that comes from a number of places," Starmer told BBC podcast "Political Thinking." "I think I do understand what anchors the president, what he really cares about."

