Settlement talks falter between Trump administration and Harvard: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Settlement talks between the Trump administration and Harvard University have stalled, according to a report from The New York Times published Saturday.

"The White House has not issued any new demands to Harvard as part of a potential deal to restore billions of dollars in research funding and end a crush of federal investigations. But the steady back-and-forth that characterized earlier talks has significantly slowed in recent weeks," The Times reported.

"One major reason is an emerging divide within the administration between aides eager to deliver President Trump a political victory by announcing a deal and those who contend the current framework is too favorable to Harvard. Some Trump advisors argue that one way to strengthen the agreement would be to subject Harvard to an independent monitor who would ensure compliance. Harvard has consistently opposed that idea."

US BLOCKS TRUMP ATTEMPT TO FREEZE MORE THAN $2 BILLION IN HARVARD FUNDS

Earlier this year, the Trump administration froze $2.2 billion in funding to the university and threatened to revoke its tax-exempt status due to the Ivy League school's alleged failure to address antisemitism on campus.

The Department of Education’s Task Force to Combat Antisemitism announced on May 13 it was cutting $450 million in grants, stating Harvard has "repeatedly failed to confront the pervasive race discrimination and antisemitic harassment plaguing its campus," in the wake of the Hamas terrorist attack against Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

Harvard successfully challenged the freeze in court, with Judge Allison D. Burroughs issuing a sharp ruling against the administration on Wednesday, accusing it of weaponizing antisemitism as a pretext for an "ideologically motivated assault" on the university.

HARVARD WEIGHS HOW TO STRIKE DEAL WITH TRUMP ADMIN WITHOUT LOOKING LIKE IT CAVED: REPORT

According to the Times, the slowdown in talks also reflects the administration adjusting to the departure of May Mailman, the White House senior policy strategist who played a key role in orchestrating pressure against several Ivy League universities.

The Trump administration and Harvard nearly reached a settlement last month. The framework called for Harvard to spend $500 million on workforce programs in exchange for the restoration of billions in federal funding.

Image 1 of 2 next

Image 2 of 2 prev

"We want nothing less than $500 million from Harvard. They’ve been very bad. Don’t negotiate," Trump told Education Secretary Linda McMahon last week.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

The Times reported that some officials in the Trump administration are pushing for additional concessions from Harvard before a deal is made.

"Such a scenario has spooked some aides, who are worried about any response that overshadows the $500 million price tag that remains a top priority for the president," The Times claimed.

A White House official told the Times that discussions were ongoing among Trump and his advisors over a settlement that would "change the course of higher education in this country." Harvard declined to comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House and Harvard for additional comment.

Fox News' Joshua Q. Nelson contributed to this report.