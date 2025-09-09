Antisemitism watchdog slams UK government response to 70K rally against Jew-hatred

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The left-leaning government of Prime Minister Keir Starmer is facing growing criticism for failing to take seriously a march attended by an estimated 70,000 people Sunday to protest growing antisemitism and violence against Jews.

The main surge in British antisemitism has its origins in pro-Palestinian activism that bleeds at times into support for the U.S.-designated terrorist movement Hamas, according to experts. Hamas invaded Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, and slaughtered roughly 1,200 people, including American and British citizens.

According to a survey commissioned by the U.K.-based Campaign Against Antisemitism on British adults’ attitudes towards Jews, "an astounding 21% of the British public affirmed four or more antisemitic statements, compared to 16% last year. In 2021, the figure was 11%."

A spokesperson for the Campaign Against Antisemitism told Fox News Digital that, "The absence of a senior government representative from ‘Britain’s March Against Antisemitism’ was disappointing. We reached out weeks ago to all major parties to ensure that the Jewish community would hear from high-ranking figures with relevant portfolios at a time when antisemitism in Britain is at its highest levels in living memory. The opposition and Reform UK understood the importance of this moment and responded accordingly by sending senior officials, the Government did not."

The spokesperson for the campaign against antisemitism added, "Instead, Labour dragged its feet and at the last moment offered a backbench peer, which could hardly be said to represent the government, let alone carry the authority of a senior minister. That fell far short of what was required and expected. The decision not to send a proper representative was scandalous, and it will do nothing to reassure British Jews that this government has their back or even recognizes the scale of the crisis."

Britain’s Chief Rabbi Sir Efraim Mirvis told the protestors: "These are awful times. We have seen an explosion of hatred right across the UK. Antisemitism is rife right across the UK. You will see it. You will hear it. You will feel it. Britain, wake up now."

According to the campaign’s representative, "Sunday’s March Against Antisemitism was a powerful show of unity, with an estimated 70,000 people taking to the streets of London to stand shoulder to shoulder against the record levels of antisemitism blighting our country."

An Israeli minister told Fox News Digital last year that London is the "world’s most antisemitic city."

When asked about whether British Jews should immigrate to Israel, the spokesperson for the campaign organization said, "Since Oct. 7, 2023, half of British Jews have considered leaving the U.K. due to antisemitism, rising to two-thirds among young Jews. Only a third of the community believes Jews have a long-term future here. Jews should not be made to feel they must leave Britain to be safe. It is the responsibility of the authorities to ensure that our community can live proudly and securely in this country."

Adding to the problems facing British Jews was the appointment last week by Keir Starmer of Shabana Mahmood as his new Home Secretary — the equivalent of America’s secretary of Homeland Security — who has been accused of stoking hatred of the Jewish state by her anti-Israel activism.

Nile Gardiner, director of the Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom at The Heritage Foundation in Washington, D.C., slammed her appointment, writing on X, "A far Left, Israel hating extremist is now the UK Home Secretary," and linked to a video of Mahmood, participating in an anti-Israel protest.

Fox News Digital reached out numerous times to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s office for a comment. A spokeswoman said she would respond but had not answered by time of publication. Starmer has faced criticism from Israel’s government for his decision to recognize a Palestinan state. Israel views the move as a reward for Hamas’ massacre on Oct. 7.

The stakes are high for British Jews because the mass rallies against Israel in the country have frequently generated antisemitism.

The U.K. has also declined to outlaw — Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, in contrast to the United States, Canada and Australia. According to a July British parliamentary report, Iran’s regime is seeking to kill and abduct. The clerical regime uses the IRGC for its terrorist and kidnapping operations abroad.

The spokesperson for the Campaign Against Antisemitism warned, "British Jews are facing the worst antisemitism we have ever recorded. Our young people are being radicalized before our eyes and hatred is spreading unchecked. At such a perilous time, the Jewish community needed to hear clearly from the government that it stands with us. Instead, the Prime Minister’s absence has left British Jews questioning whether this government is serious about confronting the hatred consuming our country."