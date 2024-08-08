Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: What passing over Shapiro says about Kamala

Fox News' "Antisemitism Exposed" newsletter brings you stories on the rising anti-Jewish prejudice across the U.S. and the world.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- JD Vance says Kamala Harris's bypassing of Josh Shapiro shows she's ‘bent the knee’

- Federal judge rules Harvard must face antisemitism lawsuit from Jewish students

- Israeli Olympic athletes getting threats in Paris to generate ‘psychological terror’

TOP STORY: GOP vice presidential candidate JD Vance reacted to Vice President Kamala Harris picking Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her 2024 running mate, saying the former high school football coach is "far-left." Walz was chosen over Jewish Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro in the veepstakes race, a move Vance told "Hannity" shows Harris has "bent the knee to the far-left" of the Democratic Party.

VIDEO: Democratic Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri used her concession speech this week to blast the nation's largest pro-Israel group, warning them to "be afraid." Bush — who lost her primary election to a pro-Israel Democratic rival financially backed by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) — warned that the group's influence on the election has "radicalized" her.

‘CANCER’ AT HARVARD: A federal judge denied Harvard University’s motion to dismiss a lawsuit brought by six Jewish students alleging the school did not properly address ongoing campus antisemitism. Jewish students filed the lawsuit in January claiming Harvard violated their Title VI rights by failing to tackle the " antisemitism cancer " growing on campus following the Hamas attack against Israel on Oct. 7.

ATHLETES UNDER FIRE: Israeli National Olympic Committee president Yael Arad said the nation's Olympics athletes had received "centralized" threats meant to generate "psychological terror" at the Paris Olympics. Israeli gold medalist Tom Reuveny, who won gold in windsurfing at the age of 24 on Sunday, spoke out about some of the threats that he and his teammates have received.

BACK TO SCHOOL: Hundreds of Jewish and pro-Israel college students gathered in Washington, D.C., this week for a leadership summit to prepare for the coming school year after universities nationwide faced rampant protests against Israel and repeated instances of antisemitism.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "She is only in this to obey the far-left radicals within her own party. It's a really shameful moment for Kamala Harris." - JD Vance on Vice President Kamala Harris's decision to bypass Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro as her running mate.

UP NEXT:

- Looking for more on this topic? Find more antisemitism coverage from Fox News here .

- Did someone forward you this email? Subscribe to additional newsletters from Fox News here .