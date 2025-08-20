Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Trump goes all in on crushing Hamas

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News' "Antisemitism Exposed" newsletter brings you stories on the rising anti-Jewish prejudice across the U.S. and the world.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Trump says Hamas must be ‘destroyed’ in order to bring hostages home

- Trump administration to vet legal immigrant applicants for 'anti-Americanism' and antisemitism

- Gal Gadot knows exactly why "Snow White" was a box-office bomb

TOP STORY: President Donald Trump said the remaining Israeli hostages will only be returned once Hamas is "confronted and destroyed," as the Gaza-based terrorist group cited alleged progress in ongoing ceasefire talks. The U.S. and Israel pulled their negotiators from Qatar last month, saying Hamas demonstrated a "lack of desire to reach a ceasefire in Gaza" and were likely not negotiating in good faith. Said Trump: "We will only see the return of the remaining hostages when Hamas is confronted and destroyed!!!"

VIDEO: Thousands of anti-Israel demonstrators flooded midtown Manhattan last week afternoon, calling for a "global intifada," a slogan many view as an incitement to violence against Jewish communities. The Stand with Gaza protesters, carrying signs seeking to "end all aid to Israel," clanged cowbells while chanting "free, free Palestine" and "Palestine will live forever." WATCH HERE:

WHO IS COMING TO AMERICA?: Federal officials are now being instructed to vet immigrants looking to legally live and work in the U.S. for "anti-American," terrorist, or antisemitic views under new guidance. The updated policy, part of President Donald Trump’s broader immigration clampdown, gives U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) officers broad discretion to treat such views as "overwhelmingly negative factors" when deciding whether to approve green cards, visas or citizenship.

SMART GAL: Actress Gal Gadot knows why the live-action Snow White remake floundered at the box office. It had everything to do with Ostober 7, according to the actress, Read what she told Israel’s Channel Keshet 12 program "The A Talks."

DEM DECORUM: The moderate House Democrat who defeated "Squad" member Cori Bush had a town hall marred by pro-Palestinian activists Tuesday. Rep. Wesley Bell, D-Mo., repeatedly pleaded with protesters to allow him to speak while defending his position on Israel and Hamas. "Stop talking. This is not your town hall. You can leave," said Bell, who was booed when he said Oct. 7 was an "invasion." of Israel.

GUEST EDITORIAL: Scott Feltman, executive vice president of the One Israel Fund, writes in praise of Leo Terrell, the Trump administration's senior counsel to the assistant attorney general for civil rights. Terrell, writes Feltman, "rallies everyday Americans to reject the lies and to stand proudly with Israel and the Jewish people."

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "America’s benefits should not be given to those who despise the country and promote anti-American ideologies." - U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services spokesperson Matthew Tragesser on new vetting rules for prospective legal immigrants.

- Looking for more on this topic? Find more antisemitism coverage from Fox News here.

- Did someone forward you this email? Subscribe to additional newsletters from Fox News here.

- Want live updates? Get the Fox News app here