Leo Terrell shows America how to stand up to antisemitism

Antisemitism is exploding in America. Jews are being harassed on campuses, vilified in city councils, and demonized in political campaigns. Radical candidates are winning more often, threatening to forever change some of America’s biggest and best cities. That should terrify anyone who cares about freedom.



But in the middle of this rising storm, one voice cuts through the cowardice and excuses: Leo Terrell.

A fighter, not a fence-sitter

Too many public figures stay silent when antisemitism rears its head. They hide behind platitudes or twist themselves into knots to avoid offending radicals who openly target Jews. Leo Terrell does the opposite.



When activists smear Israel as an apartheid state, Terrell calls it what it is: a lie meant to delegitimize the only Jewish homeland. When politicians turn a blind eye to antisemitic hate on our streets, Terrell blasts them for their hypocrisy. When campus mobs intimidate Jewish students, he doesn’t pretend it’s "free expression" — he calls it bigotry, pure and simple.

And he backs up his words with action. He uses his media platforms to expose antisemitism in city halls, in classrooms, and in the culture. He calls out candidates who pander to anti-Jewish extremists. He rallies everyday Americans to reject the lies and to stand proudly with Israel and the Jewish people.

He doesn’t mince words. He doesn’t play politics. He tells the truth.



Standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Jews

What makes Leo Terrell’s courage so powerful is that it’s rooted in principle, not popularity. His passion is grounded in the values his father instilled in him — the conviction that "bless the Jews and you will be blessed." Those words shaped his worldview, giving him a moral clarity that so many others lack today.



He understands something many refuse to say out loud: the Jewish fight against antisemitism is an American fight.

And in standing with Jews today, Terrell revives a proud legacy. Decades ago, Jews marched with Black Americans during the civil rights movement, linking arms and risking everything to fight for justice and equality. Now, in a moment of rising antisemitism, it is powerful — and deeply moving — to see a Black leader like Leo Terrell standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Jews again. Our communities have fought for one another before. And we must continue to fight for one another now.

Why America needs more Leo Terrells

Antisemitism is not going away on its own. It is being fueled by campus radicals, tolerated by weak politicians, and even mainstreamed by ambitious leaders. That is why voices like Leo Terrell’s are not just refreshing — they are essential.

America needs more people who will fight, not flinch. More people who will choose truth over comfort. More people willing to take the heat to do what’s right.

Leo Terrell embodies that spirit. He is a fighter. He is an ally. And he is proof that one courageous voice can inspire millions to stand up against hate.



The bottom line



Antisemitism thrives in silence. It withers when it is confronted by fearless truth-tellers. That is why Leo Terrell matters so much right now.



He doesn’t just talk about antisemitism — he takes it on. He doesn’t just debate it — he destroys it. And in doing so, he shows America what real moral courage looks like.



If we want a future where Jews are safe and America stays strong, we don’t just need to applaud Leo Terrell. We need to follow his lead — and we need to stand together, just as we did generations ago.