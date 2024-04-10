Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Stefanik slams Harvard's 'cultural rot'

Fox News' "Antisemitism Exposed" newsletter brings you stories on the rising anti-Jewish prejudice across the U.S. and the world.

- Rep. Stefanik blasts her alma mater Harvard for letting suspect in antisemitic attack graduate, accuses school of slow-walking investigation

- Hamas defector tells pro-Palestinian activists they belong in 'a mental asylum' in brutal debate

- NPR editor calls out employer ignoring growing antisemitism after Oct. 7

TOP STORY: House GOP Chair Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., penned a scathing letter to the leaders of Harvard University, alleging that by slow-walking its investigation into the assault of a Jewish student on campus in the wake of the Oct. 7 attacks in Israel, the Ivy League school will effectively allow one of the perpetrators to graduate "despite having committed a well-documented antisemitic hate crime."

VIDEO: More than 50 people were arrested Tuesday after the Senate cafeteria was shut down by anti-Israel protesters chanting "Senate can’t eat until Gaza eats!"

BOMBSHELL: Veteran NPR editor Uri Berliner called out his employer's "troubling" blackout in coverage of the growing antisemitism that took place in the U.S. and around the world following the Oct. 7 terrorist attack against Israel. In his bombshell piece, Berliner swiped at NPR's framing of the Israel-Hamas war through an "'intersectional' lens" that ultimately slanted its reporting.

HOLLYWOOD TAKE: "Harry Potter" actress Miriam Margolyes denounced the "vicious genocidal nationalist nation" of Israel Friday, declaring, "Hitler has won." Margolyes, who played Professor Pomona Sprout, released a video statement in support of the anti-Israel Jewish Council of Australia. The Jewish Council has referred to the Israeli military’s actions in Gaza as "genocide."

‘A HARD SELL’: Amid near-record levels of antisemitic incidents, Chicago business leaders have issued a full-throated open letter to Mayor Brandon Johnson in response to a Chicago City Council resolution calling a "permanent cease-fire" in Gaza, without fully dismantling Hamas, a designated foreign terrorist organization.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "I was born there, and part of that culture, part of that religion…Some people hear about Hamas, or they see an avatar of a Hamas fighter carrying a rifle, a freedom fighter, and they think it's a fancy idea to support such a monster," Mosab Hassan Yousef, the son of Hamas co-founder Sheikh Hassan Yousef, said on "Dr. Phil Primetime."

