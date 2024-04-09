Anti-Israel agitators shut down Senate cafeteria, around 50 arrested

More than 50 people were arrested Tuesday after the Senate cafeteria was shut down by anti-Israel protesters chanting "Senate can’t eat until Gaza eats!"

The U.S. Capitol Police confirmed to Fox News that those arrested inside the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C., were charged with Crowding, Obstructing, or Incommoding.

"It is illegal to demonstrate inside any of the Congressional Buildings," Capitol Police said in a statement.

A video obtained by Fox News shows demonstrators walking through the hallways of the building, raising their hands and saying "Children are starving in Gaza" and "People are dying in Gaza."

One woman was wearing a shirt that read "Biden's legacy = Genocide."

Biden has come under pressure over the growing civilian death toll from the Israel-Hamas war, which began on Oct. 7 last year when the Gaza-based terrorist group launched a surprise attack on Israel.

A source told Fox News that Capitol Police at one point shouted "Everybody out or be placed under arrest" – to which a protester replied "this is the house of the people!"

Some of the demonstrators appeared to be same individuals that interrupted testimony from Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing this morning.

