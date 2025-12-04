Expand / Collapse search
Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: No red carpet for terrorists

By Fox News Staff Fox News
There are Hamas-like organizations all over the world, GOP representative says Video

There are Hamas-like organizations all over the world, GOP representative says

WARNING-Graphic Content: Rep. Chris Smith, R-N.J., discusses responding to violence and terrorism on 'Life, Liberty and Levin.'

Fox News' "Antisemitism Exposed" newsletter brings you stories on the rising anti-Jewish prejudice across the U.S. and the world.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- House votes to bar anyone tied to Hamas’ Oct 7 attack from entering US
- Major university must reinstate law student expelled after anti-Jewish comments
- Big 10 school to pay $75M in federal civil-rights deal after antisemitism probes

Trump and Gaza rubble

Trump and Gaza rubble  (Reuters)

TOP STORY: The House unanimously passed a bill barring anyone tied to Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023 attack from entering or receiving immigration benefits in the U.S. The bipartisan measure, led by Rep. Tom McClintock, aligns such individuals with Nazi collaborators under immigration law. It now heads to the Senate, where similar legislation awaits consideration.

VIDEO: Israeli protesters called for the return of the bodies of the last two Hamas hostages from the Oct. 7 massacre, Ran Gvili and Sudthisak Rinthalak Their remains are believed to still be held in Gaza. WATCH HERE:

Israelis demand return of last two hostages Ran Gvili and Sudthisak Rinthalak Video

BACK TO SCHOOL: A federal judge ordered the University of Florida to reinstate law student Preston Damsky, expelled for posts calling for Jews to "be abolished" and other provocative race-related comments. The judge ruled UF failed to show his speech was a true threat and likely violated his First Amendment rights. Damsky returns pending further litigation.

CIVIL RIGHTS SQUEEZE: The Trump administration reached a $75 million civil-rights agreement with a major university requiring antisemitism training, protections against race-based admissions, and clearer protest policies. Federal agencies will end related investigations, restoring eligibility for major research funding. The school denies wrongdoing, saying the payment isn’t an admission of guilt. Officials called the deal a major win for campus civil-rights enforcement.

Tamika Mallory

Former Women's March leader Tamika Mallory, who has been accused of antisemitism, was tapped to help lead Zohran Mamdani's transition team committee on public safety. (Reuters)

CITY HALL HATE: NYC mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani appointed activist Tamika Mallory—who resigned from the Women’s March over antisemitism allegations and supports defunding and abolishing police—to his transition team’s public-safety committee. Critics cite her praise of Louis Farrakhan and controversial views. Mamdani calls her part of a skilled advisory group; opponents say the appointment mainstreams antisemitism.

GUEST EDITORIAL: Veteran Israeli diplomat Shahar Azani, the former spokesperson of Israel’s consulate in New York, writes about an explosive new film that probes a UN agency’s alleged terror ties and claims it fueled the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "There are still some things we can come together on in this body, and one of them is opposition to Hamas and the terrorism they unleashed on civilians in Israel more than two years ago." - Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Calif., after passage of a bill barring anyone with Oct. 7 ties from entering the U.S.

This article was written by Fox News staff.
