Mamdani taps disgraced activist who said 'one day we can abolish police' to key public safety committee

Socialist New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani recently appointed Tamika Mallory, a defund the police activist and disgraced Women’s March organizer who resigned over allegations of antisemitism, to his transition team.

Mallory, who has repeatedly advocated for defunding the police and eventually abolishing police altogether, was tapped by Mamdani to help lead his Committee on Public Safety, according to a press release published on Brooklyn community site BRIC. She is one of 400 "experts" appointed by Mamdani to the transition team.

In the release, Mamdani said the 400 "esteemed leaders" represent the "top talent" who "will be instrumental to ensuring we hit the ground running on January 1st — and that our results align with the promises we’ve made."

The release said that appointees will serve as "critical advisors on personnel appointments, as well as provide insights on policy development, implementation, and agency best practices."

Mallory stepped down from The Women's March in 2019 after facing backlash for her praise of Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, a notorious antisemite who compared Jews to termites.

She has repeatedly praised Farrakhan, including repeatedly calling him an "honorable minister" and the "greatest of all time because of what he’s done in black communities." Mallory was also seen attending an event where Farrakhan said that "the powerful Jew is my enemy."

Mallory was confronted by hosts of "The View" for her support for Farrakhan in a 2019 episode.

"Tamika, you came under some fire for your relationship with Louis Farrakhan and the Nation of Islam," host Sunny Hostin said. "He’s known for being anti-Semitic, for being homophobic, but you do attend his events, and you posted… a photo calling him the G.O.A.T., which means the greatest of all time. You are running an organization that says it fights bigotry. Do you understand why your association with him is quite problematic?"

Mallory fired back, "I think it’s important to put my attendance, my presence at Savior’s Day, which is the highest holy day for the Nation of Islam, in proper context."

She added, "As a leader, as a black leader, in a country that is still dealing with some very serious, unresolved issues, as it relates to the black experience in this country," she often has to go into "difficult spaces" to promote her cause.

Mallory said that "just because you go into a space with someone that does not mean that you agree with everything that they say," but Hostin immediately pushed back, asking, "Why call him the greatest of all time?"

"I didn’t call him the greatest of all time because of his rhetoric. I called him the greatest of all time because of what he’s done in black communities," Mallory added.

After stepping down from her leadership role at Women’s March, Mallory continued to step into controversy. In a 2020 interview, she said, "I definitely support the term ‘defund the police.’ I am not the author of it, but I have adopted the language…especially thinking about Black Lives Matter and the organization and the movement of Black lives and others who have really coined the phrase and have been pushing it out there. I support it 100 percent."

In the same interview, Mallory said, "I do believe that one day we can abolish police."

Writing on X in 2021, Mallory again stated, "Defund. The. Police."

Mamdani, who has been accused of antisemitism as well, which he has denied, was heavily criticized for appointing Mallory to his transition team.

Author Trisha Posner, who writes on antisemitism, wrote, "This is someone who praised Farrakhan, pushed lies about Jewish involvement in the slave trade, and called Israel’s founding a ‘human rights crime.’ This isn’t ‘community safety.’ It’s mainstreaming hate."

"Mallory is a notorious trafficker of Jew-hatred in America, a defender for Louis Farrakhan’s vicious vitriol against Jews," The Lawfare Project posted on X.

Fox News Digital reached out to Mamdani and Mallory for comment but did not immediately receive a response.