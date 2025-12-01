House unanimously approves barring anyone tied to Hamas’ Oct 7 attack from entering US

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The House unanimously passed a bill on Monday barring anyone linked to Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023 attack on Israel from moving to the United States.

It's a rare moment of bipartisanship on the topic of Israel, an issue that's otherwise exacerbated deep fractures within both parties in the House of Representatives — particularly for Democrats.

The Republican-led legislation is called the "No Immigration Benefits for Hamas Terrorists Act of 2025" and was introduced by Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Calif.

It passed the House by voice vote on Monday afternoon, meaning it advanced with unanimous approval without lawmakers taking individual votes on the bill.

"There are still some things we can come together on in this body, and one of them is opposition to Hamas and the terrorism they unleashed on civilians in Israel more than two years ago," McClintock told Fox News Digital.

"What this does is place them in the same category as Nazi collaborators in the Holocaust, which are also referenced in the Immigration Nationality Act."

The bill now heads to the U.S. Senate, where a parallel effort was introduced earlier this year by Sens. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., and Jacky Rosen, D-Nev.

McClintock told Fox News Digital he was hopeful the Senate would take up the bill — while noting it passed the House last term as well without the upper chamber taking action.

"The repeated actions of the House in passing this bill, I think, will hopefully inspire the Senate to take it up this year and send it to the president," he said. "It's important for two reasons. Number one, to prevent a future Joe Biden from admitting such people, and to empower a future Donald Trump presidency to keep them out."

The legislation would amend existing U.S. immigration law to deem "any alien who carried out, participated in, planned, financed, afforded material support to, or otherwise facilitated any of the attacks against Israel initiated by Hamas beginning on October 7, 2023" inadmissible to the country.

It would also add Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad to the list of terror groups whose members and supporters are barred from the U.S. under the Immigration and Nationality Act.

It comes after a Gazan native, Mahmoud Amin Ya’qub Al-Muhtadi, who was residing in Louisiana, was arrested earlier this year over his alleged involvement in the Oct. 7 attack.