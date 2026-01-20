The firebombing of Beth Israel in Mississippi strikes at the heart of religious freedom, dignity and peace

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In the early morning hours of Jan. 11, 2026, flames tore through Beth Israel Congregation in Jackson, Mississippi — the state's largest and oldest synagogue. The fire destroyed the library, two sacred Torahs and the Tree of Life plaque honoring generations of meaningful moments. But this was not an accident. This was an act of deliberate hate.

According to an FBI criminal complaint, 19-year-old Stephen Spencer Pittman confessed to breaking a window with an axe, pouring gasoline inside and igniting the fire because of the building's "Jewish ties." He referred to the synagogue as the "synagogue of Satan." When confronted by his father about burns on his hands, ankles and face, Pittman reportedly laughed and said, "I finally got them."

For Beth Israel Congregation, this attack is not the first. Founded in 1860, the synagogue has stood as a beacon of Jewish life in Mississippi for over 165 years. In 1967, during the height of the Civil Rights Movement, local Ku Klux Klan members bombed both the synagogue and the home of its rabbi — a man who had courageously spoken out against racism and segregation.

Nearly six decades later, hatred has once again targeted this sacred space. The parallels are chilling. The methods may differ, but the intent remains the same: to terrorize, to silence and to destroy a community's place of worship and belonging.

This attack in Mississippi is part of a disturbing global rise in antisemitic violence. Just weeks earlier, a father and son opened fire on Jewish people celebrating Hanukkah on Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, killing 15 and injuring dozens. Across the United States, Europe and beyond, Jewish communities are facing an alarming surge in hate crimes, vandalism and threats.

The FBI's complaint reveals that Pittman conducted "research" before the attack — a chilling reminder that antisemitism is not spontaneous. It is learned, cultivated and emboldened by rhetoric that dehumanizes Jewish people. When we allow hateful language to go unchallenged, when we dismiss antisemitism as "just politics" or "free speech," we create the conditions for violence.

Despite the devastation, Beth Israel Congregation is standing strong. President Zach Shemper released a statement affirming the resilience of the synagogue's 150 families: "As Jackson's only synagogue, Beth Israel is a beloved institution, and it is the fellowship of our neighbors and extended community that will see us through."

Remarkably, a Torah that survived the Holocaust — protected by a glass display case — was not damaged in the fire. It stands as a powerful symbol of Jewish survival and continuity in the face of relentless hatred.

Local churches have offered temporary space for Beth Israel to continue services as the synagogue rebuilds. Jackson Mayor John Horhn declared, "Acts of antisemitism, racism and religious hatred are attacks on Jackson as a whole and will be treated as acts of terror against residents' safety and freedom to worship."

The firebombing of Beth Israel is not just an attack on the Jewish community — it is an assault on our shared values of religious freedom, dignity and peace. When one community is targeted, we are all diminished. This is why bridge-building work is more urgent than ever. We must create spaces where people from all backgrounds can come together in dialogue, education and solidarity. We must confront antisemitism wherever it appears — in our schools, our workplaces, our social media feeds and our communities.

We must stand with our Jewish neighbors, not just in moments of crisis, but in the everyday work of building a society rooted in respect and understanding.

As we reflect on this tragedy, let us commit to speaking out against antisemitism and all forms of hate, even when it is uncomfortable. That means educating ourselves and others about the history and impact of antisemitism, building bridges between communities through dialogue, shared experiences and collective action, and supporting Jewish communities in tangible ways — from attending solidarity events to advocating for security resources and amplifying Jewish voices. It also means holding leaders accountable for rhetoric that fuels division and violence.

The flames that engulfed Beth Israel Congregation were meant to destroy. But they have instead illuminated the urgent need for solidarity, the power of resilience and the enduring strength of community.

We cannot allow hate to win. We must choose connection over division, understanding over ignorance, and love over fear. Together, we can build a future where sacred spaces are protected, where all people can worship freely and where acts of terror are met with unwavering unity.

The work of peacebuilding is not easy, but it is essential. And it starts with each of us choosing to stand together — today and every day.