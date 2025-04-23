Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Hate crimes against Jews reach terrifying benchmark

Fox News' "Antisemitism Exposed" newsletter brings you stories on the rising anti-Jewish prejudice across the U.S. and the world.

TOP STORY: Hate crimes against Jews in America occur more than once every hour, according to a new report from the Anti-Defamation League (ADL). The group identified 9,354 antisemitic incidents in 2024, a 5% increase from 2023 and a staggering 926% increase since it began tracking in 1979. According to the ADL's calculations in its annual antisemitism audit, there were more than 25 "targeted anti-Jewish incidents" per day.

VIDEO: The "Babka King" tells Fox News Digital that, while most of the comments he gets are positive, when he gets negative comments, they're mostly on videos about Jewish food. WATCH HERE:

‘BLINSIDED’ AT COACHELLA: A concert promoter involved in organizing the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, was reportedly "blindsided" by anti-Israel rhetoric espoused by a band that performed at the event. Irish hip-hop group Kneecap made calls to "free Palestine" and "F--- Israel" during their set on Friday at the Sonora tent. They also made references to genocide and condemned the U.S. military for its support of Israel.

HATE RISING: Antisemitism in Canada has exploded in the aftermath of Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, massacre, reaching record numbers last year and becoming a central issue for the country’s Jewish community ahead of an April 28 federal election. According to an annual audit released this month by B’nai Brith Canada, antisemitic incidents in Canada have skyrocketed by 124.6% since 2022.

HARVARD STRIKES BACK: Harvard University has sued the Trump administration over its "unlawful" multibillion dollar freeze of research funding to the university. The move came just one day after the Trump administration announced plans to cut another $1 billion in federal grants and contracts to the university, in addition to the $2.2 billion freeze that was announced last week.

GUEST EDITORIAL: Ilya Shapiro, director of constitutional studies at the Manhattan Institute and former senior lecturer at Georgetown, asks if President Trump can "fix" Harvard. The biggest obstacle, according to Shapiro, is a "noxious postmodern ideology that contends that truth is subjective and must be viewed through lenses of race, gender, and other identity categories."

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "The rampaging chaos that we see in our streets, the targeting of synagogues and Jewish schools with hate, vandalism, violence, fire bombings ... these things were unheard of 10 years ago." Canadian Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre.

