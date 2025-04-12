Expand / Collapse search
Queen guitarist Brian May returns to Coachella stage in surprise performance after suffering ‘scary’ stroke

Queen guitarist announced he suffered minor stroke in September 2024

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
Queen’s legendary guitarist Brian May made an unexpected return to the music festival stage at Coachella 2025, just seven months after a minor stroke temporarily paralyzed his left arm.

The rock icon, 77, joined rising music star Benson Boone during his high-energy set, as they both delivered a rendition of Queen’s timeless classic "Bohemian Rhapsody."

May was seen being elevated onto the Main Stage at the popular music event, as he appeared in good spirits performing his guitar solo since his medical condition last year. 

QUEEN GUITARIST BRIAN MAY SUFFERED ‘SCARY’ MINOR STROKE, LOST CONTROL OF ARM

Brian May

Brian May poses backstage at the Coachella Stage during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)

Boone was seen kneeling on one leg in front of the Queen’s guitarist, as May had his music moment. 

The guitarist has made significant strides in his recovery, since he was able to perform effortlessly as he strummed the instrument with complete control over his arm.

Benson Boone, Brian May

Benson Boone and Queen guitarist Brian May on the Coachella Stage. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

"Please give it up for Queen guitarist Brian May," Boone announced to the Coachella crowd, as he gave the famous musician a shout-out. 

Ahead of May’s surprise performance, he teased his collaboration on social media.

"Look who I bumped into - on the way to the fabled Palm Springs ... Maybe something will happen ?!" May posted on social media with a view of the back of his head, as he shared a private plane with Boone. 

He additionally shared a selfie with Boone and wrote in the caption, "Do we look happy ? !!! Gonna treasure this moment on the plane with @bensonboone - a truly golden 22 year old prodigy. I'm proud and happy to say we are now officially pals."

May’s most recent post teased that he was overwhelmed with emotion ahead of his surprise Coachella performance.

QUEEN GUITARIST BRIAN MAY SAYS HE’S ‘INCREDIBLY GRATEFUL’ TO BE ALIVE AFTER HEART ATTACK

"Nearly Show-Time !!! That old feeling - that cocktail of emotions -- fear - excitement - disbelief - belief - horror - gratitude - friendship - the will to [create] something special. And now, having Planned the Dive, just Dive the plan !!! ... Here we go !!!!"

Benson Boone, Brian May

Rock icon Brian May surprised fans with a Coachella performance as he played a guitar solo to the Queen's timeless classic, "Bohemian Rhapsody." (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

May’s epic yet emotional performance comes after he suffered a minor stroke last year. 

At the time, the Queen guitarist took to Instagram to provide a health update and detailed his hospitalization. 

"I’m here to bring you first of all some good news — the good news is that I can play guitar after the events of the last few days," May shared with his fans on social media.

Brian May

May’s epic yet emotional performance comes after he suffered a minor stroke. (Getty Images)

"I say this because it was in some doubt… that little health hiccup that I mentioned happened about a week ago and what they called it was a minor stroke and all of a sudden — out of the blue – I didn’t have any control over this arm, so it was a little scary," he added.

May’s recent health scare comes after the Queen guitarist suffered a heart attack in May 2020.

He previously received an angiogram at the hospital, which showed he had three arteries that were congested and "in danger of blocking the supply of blood to my heart." He ultimately opted to have three stents inserted.

Queen music

British rock band Queen, London, 1973. Left to right: drummer Roger Taylor, singer Freddie Mercury (1946 - 1991), guitarist Brian May, and bassist John Deacon.  ( Michael Putland/Getty Images)

May admitted he "could have died" from the state of his arteries, which he would not have known about if he had not gotten the angiogram test.

