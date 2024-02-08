Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Fetterman blasts Harvard, migrant arrested for antisemitic attack

Fox News' "Antisemitism Exposed" newsletter brings you stories on the rising anti-Jewish prejudice across the U.S. and the world.

IN TODAY'S NEWSLETTER:

- Democrat slams Harvard for hosting professor who blamed Israel for Oct. 7 Hamas attacks

- Palestinian migrant who arrived via Mexico allegedly beat homeowner over his support for Israel

- American-Israeli food blogger provides thousands of pounds of chicken to displaced Israelis

TOP STORY: Sen. John Fetterman is slamming Harvard for hosting a professor who has blamed Israel for the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks. The Pennsylvania Democrat said he was "truly appalled" that Harvard would platform Dalal Saeb Iriqat after she made statements downplaying the Hamas attack on Israel and blaming the Israeli government for the bloodshed. "I am truly appalled [Harvard] would platform an individual who celebrates and justifies Hamas’ October 7th killing of Israeli citizens—babies, children, the elderly, and the systemic rape, mutilation, and torture of young girls and women," Fetterman said.

VIDEO: A 26-year-old Palestinian migrant is facing hate crime charges in New York after police say he stole a homeowner's U.S. and Israeli flags out of his yard and then beat the man to the ground while yelling antisemitic slurs. Before the man fled, he allegedly made "threatening and biased" statements and told the victim, "I am Palestinian, and you Jews are killing Palestinians."

FIERY CLASH: A rowdy anti-Israel protest outside of Columbia University reportedly led to the arrests of pro-Palestinian demonstrators, who clashed with NYPD officers and shouted anti-cop chants. The "All Out for Palestine" demonstration began around 3 p.m. Friday evening. In one video shared to social media, the disgruntled group of protesters could be seen resisting commands from officers who were attempting to clear roadways, all while chanting, "NYPD, KKK. IDF they’re all the same."

SPIRITUAL BATTLE: A Dallas-area Baptist megachurch recently hosted the family members of two people who are still hostages of Hamas in Gaza, as a show of support by the Christian community for Israel and its citizens amid today's antisemitism. The Christian community, emphasized senior pastor Jack Graham, must "stand with our Jewish friends and our friends in Israel and demand that the hostages be released now … This is a spiritual battle that affects the entire world."

A GOOD CAUSE: American-born food blogger Danielle Renov tells Fox News how she sprang into action after Hamas brutally murdered thousands of Israelis in a terror attack on October 7. The Long Island native, who moved to Israel 17 years ago, raised money to purchase chicken and provide a supermarket voucher to the displaced families. "We were able to raise the money and we were able to provide chicken to the women cooking," she said.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "Reaffirming our commitment to a Georgia where all people can live, learn and prosper safely, because there’s no place for hate in this great state," Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said when he signed a law defining antisemitism in state law.

