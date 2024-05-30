Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Bill Maher schools lefty comic on the politics of Jew hatred

Fox News' "Antisemitism Exposed" newsletter brings you stories on the rising anti-Jewish prejudice across the U.S. and the world.

TOP STORY: Comedian Bill Maher clashed with Jewish actress Sandra Bernhard over whether the current rise in antisemitism comes mostly from the left or the right in the U.S. Bernhard argued that antisemitism has been spreading thanks to conservatives. "The left-wing is even worse," Maher said, noting that its obsession with race and identity politics has fueled the anti-Jewish hate spreading on American college campuses.

VIDEO: Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., ripped Hamas as a cowardly terrorist group while being pressed on his pro-Israel stance, saying the organization hid behind civilians.

NOT THE SAME: Sunday's annual Israel Day on Fifth march through New York City will feature heavy security this year, but also hundreds of special guests - relatives of the hostages killed, released or still held by Hamas in Gaza. "It has a more somber, more meaningful tone to it because it's all about the hostages," Israel Day on Fifth grand marshal Harley Lippman told Fox News Digital .

‘BEYOND ALARMING’: A Jewish organization is calling on a House Democrat running for Senate to sever ties with a top campaign adviser who attended a convention organized by a notorious antisemite. "It is beyond alarming that a major U.S. Senate candidate and sitting member of Congress employs political staff who associate with Louis Farrakhan," the founder of StopAntisemitism, told Fox News Digital.

‘REAL CHALLENGE’: Former "Jeopardy!" host Mayim Bialik said it's been a "real challenge" to be a liberal and be an outspoken supporter for Israel following the Oct. 7 terrorist attack. "It's a real challenge to be a liberal person who also believes that Israel has a right to exist…It's very a very strange place to be," Bialik said.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "One thing I do is, any student that protests, I throw them out of the country…It has to be stopped now," President Donald Trump speaking about anti-Israel protesters on college campuses.

