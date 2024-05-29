John Fetterman defends Israel after MSNBC asks if it crossed red line, says Hamas doesn't 'care how many die'

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., ripped Hamas as a cowardly terrorist group while being pressed on his pro-Israel stance, saying the organization hid behind civilians.

"Hamas, those cowards, hide behind civilians, and now it's becoming more and more [clear] that there was a dump of munitions there that exploded. That's where Hamas is hiding them, and that added more damage that way as well," he said on Wednesday.

Fetterman was asked on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" whether Israel had crossed the U.S. "red line" for future weapons support following a strike in the Gazan city of Rafah that targeted a Hamas compound but also killed dozens of Palestinian civilians.

The Pennsylvania senator, who has irked the left with staunch support of Israel, said the images from the region were "heartbreaking," but they represent a hard truth about the conflict.

Fetterman called Israel a key ally and said he would absolutely trust and work with someone like Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over Hamas leaders and other key players in the region.

"It's a very difficult situation in Gaza. But I do believe that Hamas [cannot] be allowed to operate if there's going to be any enduring peace in this situation," he said.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed on May 26 that it struck a Hamas compound in Rafah in which "significant Hamas terrorists were operating." A fire broke out that killed dozens in a local tent camp, sparking more protests and condemnations of Israel worldwide.

Fetterman also questioned why Hamas would not take the cease-fire deal previously offered by Israel if it was legitimately interested in peace. He also suggested that Hamas is just trying to "hang on" regardless of the suffering of fellow Palestinians.

"They don't seem to care how many die or anything. But I do believe Israel does try to minimize that, but it's a very difficult war when they have to wage a war when they have Hamas hiding behind the civilians," he added.

IDF sources told Fox News Digital the recent Rafah strike eliminated Yassin Rabia, the commander of Hamas' leadership in Judea and Samaria, as well as Khaled Nagar, a senior official in Hamas' Judea and Samaria wing.

The IDF said that both men had perpetrated numerous terrorist attacks in the early 2000s in which Israeli civilians and soldiers were killed.

The IDF acknowledged reports that "several civilians in the area were harmed" from the airstrike and a subsequent fire. It said the incident is under review, and Netanyahu lamented the "tragic mistake" while saying Israel's operations to eliminate Hamas in Gaza would continue.

