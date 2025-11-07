Fox Nation Patriot Awards honors Melania Trump, Erika Kirk, and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

1. First lady Melania Trump accepts the 'Patriot of the Year' award

2. Erika Kirk accepts Charlie Kirk Legacy Award honoring husband

3. Republicans develop new funding plan to end historic government shutdown

THREATS BACKFIRE – Dems' blue wave couldn't save local candidate who told GOP senator to die ‘like a dog.’ Continue reading …

PURGE CONTINUES – State Department yanks tens of thousands of visas: ‘Promises made, promises kept.’ Continue reading …

ELECTRIC JOLT – Tesla shareholders make decision on Elon Musk's $1,000,000,000,000 paycheck. Continue reading …

‘DUMP FEST’ – NFL fans mystified as Broncos survive penalty-filled nightmare against Raiders. Continue reading …

MYSTERY THREAT – Military personnel fall ill at presidential aircraft base after opening package. Continue reading …

EMPIRE STATE FIGHT – Elise Stefanik to launch Republican bid for New York governor against Kathy Hochul. Continue reading …

'WE WILL KILL YOU' – War Secretary Hegseth announces another deadly drug boat strike, warning traffickers. Continue reading …

RED SCARE – Experts sound alarm after alleged CCP spies caught infiltrating top university. Continue reading …

REDISTRICTED HISTORY – Civil War-era offer to Virginia gets revived after disastrous election for GOP. Continue reading …

MIRACLE MOMENT – Benjamin Hall presents ‘Honor Award’ named after daughter who helped him survive Ukraine attack. Continue reading …

'JUST NOT RIGHT' – Delaware mayor blames Philadelphia program for busing homeless population to his city. Continue reading …

DEMS AT WAR – Ted Cruz says the Dem Party is embroiled in ‘civil war’ after ‘radical left’ takeover. Continue reading …

'A PROBLEM' – Karine Jean-Pierre accuses Democratic leaders of ignoring voters by not endorsing Mamdani. Continue reading …

MEHEK COOKE – Democrats did start the fire of socialism. Now, they are afraid it will burn them. Continue reading …

CLAY TRAVIS – The GOP's 2026 challenge — holding Trump’s base when he's not on the ballot. Continue reading …

STAR STUMBLE – Ryan Reynolds sparks outrage in Midwest state with 'insulting' boxed wine comment. Continue reading …

GOALIE GAMBIT – Blues goaltender explains decision to hide Alex Ovechkin's milestone puck during game. Continue reading …

DIGITAL NEWS QUIZ – What did Trump say about Pelosi's retirement? Why are these men stuck in space? Take the quiz here …

TOPLESS READS – Kendall Jenner bares all in beach hammock as family documents lavish vacation. Continue reading …

BEAN COUNTER – Eating regular amounts of a certain food transformed a woman's life — here's how. See video …

KEN CHRISTENSEN – Transportation secretary is being proactive in ensuring safety as reductions in flights loom. See video …

MEHEK COOKE – Aviation concerns mount as shutdown stays in place. See video …

