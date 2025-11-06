Benjamin Hall helps present 'Honor Award' named after daughter who inspired his survival in Ukraine attack

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News senior correspondent Benjamin Hall and Fox News co-host Johnny "Joey" Jones presented the first-ever "Honor Award" at Thursday’s Patriot Awards in Brookville, New York. For Hall, the backstory behind the award’s name holds deep personal meaning for him.

Hall was severely injured while covering the war in Ukraine in March 2022. The car he and his crew were traveling in was hit by Russian missiles outside Kyiv.

Two were killed in the attack, Fox News photojournalist Pierre Zakrzewski and Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra Kuvshynova. It left Hall fighting for his life.

The "Honor Award" is named after Hall’s daughter, Honor, whose voice he credits with giving him the strength to survive that day.

"It was her voice that gave me the strength I needed, gave me the willpower I needed. Gave me more focus than I'd ever had in my life. And that saved me," said Hall in a video about the moment.

Hall said that during the missile attack, he blacked out from his injuries. He described hearing a life-changing voice that pulled him back into consciousness and got him to safety.

That same spirit of courage and resilience inspired the recipient of the first-ever "Honor Award," American-Israeli dual citizen Edan Alexander.

Alexander, a New Jersey native, was kidnapped by Hamas and held for nearly 600 days. He officially returned home in June, but has since moved back to Israel to continue serving in the Israel Defense Forces.

"Serving Israel and standing with America remains the greatest privilege of my life," said Alexander in a video message at the award ceremony on Thursday.

Hall reflected on his own near-death experience and the meaning behind the award.

"I was almost gone, and I saw my daughter, Honor. She was 6 years old, and she was in front of me, and into the blackness, there she was — Honor," Hall said Thursday on "Fox & Friends."

"She said, ‘Daddy, Daddy, you’ve got to get out of the car. You’ve got to get out of the car,’ and she brought me back," Hall continued, crediting his daughter for saving his life.

He expressed gratitude to God at that moment, for providing him with the voice he needed to hear.

"God sends you what you need to see when you're in the worst scenarios, and He sent me my daughter, Honor," Hall said.

Since the accident, Hall has undergone dozens of surgeries. He returned to Ukraine for the first time since the attack in 2023 for a sit-down interview with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

This year’s ceremony also introduced a new award honoring the late Charlie Kirk. The prize will recognize individuals who champion the values Kirk stood for, including free speech, faith and family.