Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Media

Delaware mayor blames Philadelphia program for busing homeless population to his city

Wilmington Mayor John Carney called out the Pennsylvania city for a program busing homeless individuals out of state

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
close
Trump admin bans homeless camps in DC parks amid crime crackdown Video

Trump admin bans homeless camps in DC parks amid crime crackdown

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum on Washington, D.C. experiencing a murder-free week since President Donald Trump's crime crackdown and the next steps for the administration to mitigate crime in cities across the U.S.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Wilmington, Delaware Mayor John Carney blamed Philadelphia for the rise of homeless people in his city.

During a press conference last week, Carney announced new measures to tackle the homelessness crisis, including designating Christina Park as a place for unhoused individuals to sleep.

Carney leveled most of the blame on other cities and states that have been reportedly busing their homeless population to his city. 

DAVID MARCUS: I'VE SEEN ENOUGH HUMAN SUFFERING IN HOMELESS ENCAMPMENTS TO KNOW TRUMP'S NEW POLICY IS RIGHT

Delaware Gov. John Carney

Wilmington Mayor John Carney accused Philadelphia of sending homeless people to his city. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

He singled out Philadelphia for its Stranded Traveler Assistance program, which provided taxpayer-funded bus tickets for homeless residents to any city in the country.

"It’s just not right for these other places, cities and towns to send their folks to Wilmington," Carney said. "The constant influx from other cities and towns makes it harder for us to care for the population here, and most importantly, it’s unfair to the city residents who live in these neighborhoods."

When reached for comment, Carney's office told Fox News Digital the mayor's comment's are based off information they have received. 

'AI HOMELESS MAN' TIKTOK PRANK SPARKS PARENTAL PANIC, JUVENILE ARRESTS

Carney had previously written to Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker in May about her Kensington Community Revival Program, which aimed to clear an open-air drug market in the Kensington area.

Homeless people on a Philadelphia street

Philadelphia's Standard Traveler Assistance program has been transporting some homeless people outside the city. (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

"Since the start of the Kensington Community Revival Program, we have observed a dramatic increase of individuals experiencing homelessness within our borders," Carney wrote, according to 6ABC.

A NEW STUDY JUST EXPOSED THE CORRUPTION BEHIND AMERICA'S HOMELESSNESS CRISIS

Fox News Digital reached out to Parker's office for comment.

According to NBC Philadelphia, the Stranded Traveler Assistance has funded 875 trips across 276 U.S. cities between 2021 to 2025. Of those trips, 14 were sent to Delaware with eight sent to Wilmington specifically.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker

John Carney pointed to Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker's Kensington Community Revival Program as a factor in his city's homeless crisis. (Philadelphia Mayor's Office/X)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Carney's comments came months after President Donald Trump signed an executive order allowing cities and states to remove homeless individuals off the streets for rehabilitation, treatment and other facilities.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.

Close modal

Continue