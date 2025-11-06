Left-wing candidate who lashed out at GOP senator with death threats failed to advance in local race

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Helena, Montana city commissioner candidate who made headlines for lobbing threats and wishing a painful cancer death on Sen. Tim Sheehy, R-Mont., in an expletive-filled voicemail, failed to crack the threshold of the top 2 candidates.

Haley McKnight made national headlines earlier this week after audio of her voicemail she left for the senator in July came to light. The voicemail came from over the summer, shortly after Sheehy voted with his Republican colleagues to pass the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, a sweeping tax and spending package from Republicans that angered many Democrats, including McKnight, following its passage.

"Hi, this is Haley McKnight. I'm a constituent in Helena, Montana," McKnight started off in her voicemail, a recording of which was obtained and verified by Fox News Digital. "I just wanted to let you know that you are the most insufferable kind of coward and thief. You just stripped away healthcare for 17 million Americans, and I hope you're really proud of that. I hope that one day you get pancreatic cancer, and it spreads throughout your body so fast that they can't even treat you for it."

The anger didn't stop there, either. During the roughly minute-long voicemail that phone logs reportedly show came on the afternoon of July 1, McKnight launches into insults about Sheehy's fertility and his children, before warning the senator not to "meet me on the streets."

"I hope you die in the street like a dog," McKnight continued. "One day, you're going to live to regret this. I hope that your children never forgive you. I hope that you are infertile. I hope that you manage to never get a boner ever again."

In an interview with Fox News Digital, McKnight questioned the timing of her voicemail's release, but Sheehy's office told a local news outlet it had not been aware of the threatening voicemail sent to them over the summer until just recently.

As the headlines documenting McKnight's expletive-filled voicemail reverberated nationally, she was gearing up for a local election Tuesday night alongside all the nationally recognized races that took place that day, including the race for Virginia and New Jersey governor, which both saw Democratic Party victories. And it wasn't just those two races – Democrats saw a blue wave Tuesday with victories in all the high-profile races, as well as most of the lesser-known ones too.

But that blue wave wasn't enough to carry local candidates like McKnight to victory. She garnered only 20% of the vote, falling in third among a field of four candidates. Those who beat McKnight to obtain the two city commissioner seats up for grabs were Melinda Reed and Ben Rigby. Reed obtained 36.5% of the vote, while Rigby garnered 31.2%. The candidate who came in fourth garnered 11.5% and write-ins got 0.52% of the vote.

Speaking to Fox News earlier in the week about her voicemail, McKnight answered "no comment" when pressed if she stood by her rhetoric. She did note that her intention was not to threaten, or hurt, the senator, but added that she believed her rage was justifiable.

"I wanted to drive home the struggles that people that I know are going through because of his policies. I think people were kind of shocked at my specificity, but these are things that are affecting people in my community," McKnight told Fox News Digital, adding that Sheehy was spending too much time blocking the release of "the Epstein files" as opposed to understanding the struggles Montanans are going through.

Fox News Digital reached out to McKnight to inquire about whether she thought her voicemail had any impact on the outcome of her election. Once again, McKnight replied, "No comment."