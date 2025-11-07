Expand / Collapse search
Politics

Hegseth warns traffickers after deadly drug boat strike: ‘We will kill you’

'To all narco-terrorists who threaten our homeland: if you want to stay alive, stop trafficking drugs,' Hegseth warned

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
As President Donald Trump intensifies his administration’s war on drugs through direct military action at sea, U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced yet another deadly strike on Thursday.

In a post on X, Hegseth said the U.S. military strike killed three men aboard the vessel, which he described as operated by a designated terrorist organization.

"Today, at the direction of President Trump, the Department of War carried out a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by a Designated Terrorist Organization," Hegseth wrote.

TOP DEMOCRAT BACKS US INTEL ON NARCO-TRAFFICKING STRIKES, FAULTS BIDEN FOR ‘NOT GOING FAR ENOUGH’ ON MADURO

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth

U.S. War Secretary Pete Hegseth salutes as he inspects a guard of honor during a welcoming ceremony prior to the 57rd Security Consultative Meeting (SCM) on Nov. 4, 2025 in Seoul, South Korea ( Jeon Heon-Kyun/Getty Images)

"The vessel was trafficking narcotics in the Caribbean and was struck in international waters. No U.S. forces were harmed in the strike, and three male narco-terrorists — who were aboard the vessel — were killed," he noted.

The post included video footage of the strike, showing the moment the vessel was destroyed.

The Trump administration, which has already killed dozens in the deadly strikes, plans to continue pursuing the controversial policy.

US MILITARY KILLS 2 SUSPECTED NARCO-TERRORISTS IN 16TH EASTERN PACIFIC STRIKE, HEGSETH SAYS

U.S. strike on suspected drug smuggling boat leaves two dead, Hegseth says Video

"As we’ve said before, vessel strikes on narco-terrorists will continue until their the poisoning of the American people stops," Hegseth asserted.

"To all narco-terrorists who threaten our homeland: if you want to stay alive, stop trafficking drugs. If you keep trafficking deadly drugs—we will kill you," he warned.

HEGSETH BLASTS ‘NARCO-TERRORISTS’ TARGETED BY TRUMP ADMIN AS ‘THE AL QAEDA OF THE WESTERN HEMISPHERE’

War Secretary Pete Hegseth describes 'narco-terrorists' as 'the al Qaeda of the Western Hemisphere' Video

President Trump has previously said "the cartels are the ISIS of the Western Hemisphere."

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

