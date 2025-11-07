Hegseth warns traffickers after deadly drug boat strike: ‘We will kill you’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As President Donald Trump intensifies his administration’s war on drugs through direct military action at sea, U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced yet another deadly strike on Thursday.

In a post on X, Hegseth said the U.S. military strike killed three men aboard the vessel, which he described as operated by a designated terrorist organization.

"Today, at the direction of President Trump, the Department of War carried out a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by a Designated Terrorist Organization," Hegseth wrote.

TOP DEMOCRAT BACKS US INTEL ON NARCO-TRAFFICKING STRIKES, FAULTS BIDEN FOR ‘NOT GOING FAR ENOUGH’ ON MADURO

"The vessel was trafficking narcotics in the Caribbean and was struck in international waters. No U.S. forces were harmed in the strike, and three male narco-terrorists — who were aboard the vessel — were killed," he noted.

The post included video footage of the strike, showing the moment the vessel was destroyed.

The Trump administration, which has already killed dozens in the deadly strikes, plans to continue pursuing the controversial policy.

US MILITARY KILLS 2 SUSPECTED NARCO-TERRORISTS IN 16TH EASTERN PACIFIC STRIKE, HEGSETH SAYS

"As we’ve said before, vessel strikes on narco-terrorists will continue until their the poisoning of the American people stops," Hegseth asserted.

"To all narco-terrorists who threaten our homeland: if you want to stay alive, stop trafficking drugs. If you keep trafficking deadly drugs—we will kill you," he warned.

HEGSETH BLASTS ‘NARCO-TERRORISTS’ TARGETED BY TRUMP ADMIN AS ‘THE AL QAEDA OF THE WESTERN HEMISPHERE’

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

President Trump has previously said "the cartels are the ISIS of the Western Hemisphere."