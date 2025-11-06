Expand / Collapse search
Marco Rubio

State Department revoked more than 80K nonimmigrant visas this year, including 8K student visas

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
State Department threatens to revoke visas of foreigners praising Kirk assassination Video

State Department threatens to revoke visas of foreigners praising Kirk assassination

NSI Deputy Executive Director Martha Miller joins ‘Fox News Live’ to discuss the State Department’s warning to foreigners not to glorify the assassination of political activist Charlie Kirk.

The Trump administration said it has rescinded tens of thousands of nonimmigrant visas since January, pointing to criminal activity as the primary reason.

The State Department announced Thursday that 80,000 visas have been revoked this year, noting this is more than twice the number revoked last year.

LABOR UNIONS SUE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION OVER SOCIAL MEDIA MONITORING OF VISA HOLDERS

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks

The Trump administration said it has rescinded tens of thousands of nonimmigrant visas since January. (Fadel Senna/Pool via Reuters)

The top reasons for these revocations were assault, theft and driving under the influence, according to the State Department. These three crimes accounted for nearly half of the revoked visas this year.

The agency said it pulled more than 16,000 visas for DUIs, more than 12,000 for assault and more than 8,000 for theft.

"Promises made, promises kept," the State Department wrote on X, adding that President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio "will always put the safety and interests of the American people first."

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TO VET LEGAL IMMIGRANT APPLICANTS FOR 'ANTI-AMERICANISM' AND ANTISEMITISM

Marco Rubio and Donald Trump speak to each other during a cabinet meeting

More than 8,000 student visas were among those impacted. (Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)

The State Department may revoke a visa for reasons such as indicators of an overstay, criminal activity, a threat to public safety, engaging in any form of terrorist activity or providing support to a terrorist organization.

The administration has broadly defined support for terrorism to include criticism of U.S. support for Israel and the Jewish State's military action and support for Palestinians. The federal government has previously used this as a justification to cancel visas.

Since Trump returned to the White House in January, his administration has searched for online posts to target foreigners for the potential rescinding of their visas.

State Department building

The State Department said it pulled more than 16,000 visas for DUIs, more than 12,000 for assault and more than 8,000 for theft. (Nathan Posner/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

On his first day back in office, Trump signed an executive order to ensure visa holders "do not bear hostile attitudes toward its citizens, culture, government, institutions, or founding principles, and do not advocate for, aid, or support designated foreign terrorists and other threats to our national security."

Over the summer, the State Department said it would start asking applicants to make their social media accounts public for government monitoring and that interviews with applicants would determine who may pose a threat to national security.

