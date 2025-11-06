NFL fans skewer Broncos-Raiders game amid listless offensive performances

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An NFL football game technically took place on Thursday night featuring the Denver Broncos and the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Broncos won the game, 10-7, but it was as ugly as it gets. The two teams combined for two touchdowns, three turnovers, 13 three-and-outs, 22 penalties for 161 yards and 14 punts. Offense was absent as Denver produced 220 total yards and Las Vegas had 188 total yards.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

NFL fans took notice and were left mystified by both teams’ performances in the matchup as it was far from the bitter AFC West battle that everyone was expecting.

Still, the Broncos picked up a big divisional win.

Bo Nix was 16-of-28 with 150 passing yards, a touchdown pass and two interceptions. Running back J.K. Dobbins had 18 carries for 77 yards, averaging 4.3 yards per carry. Troy Franklin had five catches for 40 yards and a touchdown.

For the Raiders, quarterback Geno Smith was 16-of-26 with 143 passing yards and an interception. He was sacked six times.

PANTHERS RB RICO DOWDLE TURNS GOFUNDME JOKE INTO A POSITIVE CAUSE

Running back Ashton Jeanty had 60 rushing yards on 19 carries and a touchdown. Tyler Lockett, who was playing his first game in the silver and black, had five catches for 44 yards.

If there was a true bright spot in the game, it was in the Raiders’ secondary. Kyu Blu Kelly had two interceptions. They were the first interceptions of his career.

A huge blocked punt by the Broncos led to a Will Lutz go-ahead field goal.

The first half was a defense-dominated punt fest. Between the two teams, there were eight punts, two touchdowns and one turnover.

A.J. Cole was the first Raiders punter to have two punts inside 2-yard line since 2011. One of Cole’s punts bounced in front of the goal line and then took a sideways trajectory before it dribbled out of bounds.

Broncos punter Jeremy Crenshaw had a couple of questionable kicks, but Denver’s defense managed to make a few stops.

The Raiders broke the ice in the first quarter after an errant Crenshaw punt. Smith led Las Vegas on an eight-play, 41-yard drive that ended with a Jeanty touchdown.

Nix and company got the offense moving on their third drive of the second quarter. He led Denver on a five-play, 53-yard touchdown drive. Nix found Franklin on a 7-yard touchdown catch.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Denver moved to 8-2 with the win. Las Vegas fell to 2-7.