Erika Kirk accepts Charlie Kirk Legacy Award honoring husband, vows to never 'stay silent'

Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk accepted the inaugural Charlie Kirk Legacy Award at the 2025 Fox Nation Patriot Awards.

In a somber moment, she reflected on her late husband and his enduring vision for the nation.

"Charlie would always tell myself and others that America is worth fighting for, and it is, always will be," she said Thursday night in Brookville, New York.

Erika Kirk is the first recipient of the award, which honors individuals who champion her late husband’s values of freedom of speech, faith and family. Since his death, Kirk has worked to carry on her late husband’s mission, leading the group he started over a decade ago. She recalled one of his favorite sayings.

"'It’s not how I’m saying it that’s upsetting people. It’s the fact that I’m saying the truth that’s upsetting people,'" she said.

Charlie Kirk was assassinated Sept. 10 on the campus of Utah Valley University. He is survived by two young children and would have celebrated his 32nd birthday in October.

Charlie Kirk co-founded Turning Point USA at just 18 years old, launching a movement aimed at promoting conservative values to young Americans. That mission often took him to college campuses, where he spoke with students.

Erika Kirk followed that example, speaking at the University of Mississippi to a packed house only weeks after her husband’s death.

"Evil wins when good people stay silent," Kirk said as she accepted the award, vowing to never stop speaking out.

"And, so, for the rest of my life, I will make sure that I don’t stay silent. I’ll keep speaking the truth, no matter the cost."

Erika Kirk was "unanimously elected" as the new CEO and chair of Turning Point USA’s board, according to a statement from the organization.

"It was the honor of our lives to serve as board members at Charlie’s side," wrote Turning Point USA.

"And now, it is our great pride to announce Erika Kirk as the new CEO and Chair of the Board for Turning Point USA."

Country star Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany Aldean, joined Fox News host Jesse Watters to present Kirk with the award. The honor will become a permanent part of the Patriot Awards.

Erika Kirk sat down for an exclusive interview with Watters, where she discussed learning of her husband’s death, the upcoming trial and her new leadership role.

Other award categories at the ceremony included Young Patriot, Heroism, the T2T Stephen Siller Award, Most Valuable Patriot and Salute to Service.

Since the ceremony's debut in 2019, the Patriot Awards have become one of Fox Nation’s most anticipated annual events, celebrating unity, service and patriotism.