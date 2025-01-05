Fox Corp. supports New Orleans terror victims and family through Love One Louisiana Foundation

Fox Corp. is providing support to the victims and families of the New Orleans terror attack that took place on New Year’s Day, with a donation to the Love One Louisiana Foundation.

The foundation provides aid and assistance for victims’ funeral expenses, hospital and medical bills, as well as recovery and rehabilitation costs. Additionally, donations will help provide ongoing care and support for orphans and families, and counseling for those impacted by the attack, in which at least 14 people died and dozens more were injured.

Others who wish to contribute can do so by going to go.fox/nola. The website provides a form to make one-time or monthly donations online, as well as instructions on how to donate by check.

Love One Louisiana Foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization led by Louisiana first lady Sharon Landry.

"Through my organization, Love One Louisiana Foundation, we hope to provide unwavering support when needed most," Landry said in an Instagram post. " Our nation – and the great State of Louisiana – stands united in prayer and support for the victims and families impacted by the New Year’s Day French Quarter terrorist attack. Please join us in supporting our neighbors affected by this senseless tragedy."

Questions about donating can be sent to donations@loveone.la.