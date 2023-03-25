Fourth Georgia youth shelter employee arrested, more victims identified in sexual assault, cover-up

A fourth employee has been arrested in connection with the sexual assault and cover-up at a youth shelter in Georgia, and police have found additional victims.

Last week, Caleb Xavier Randolph, 25, was arrested by the Clayton County Police Department for alleged sexual misconduct with at least one child at Rainbow House Inc. in Jonesboro. He is charged with child molestation, statutory rape and sexual assault.

The police department had received an anonymous tip from someone who believed their reports were not being investigated, Clayton County Chief of Police Kevin Roberts said at a news conference Friday. Randolph was arrested on March 16.

GEORGIA YOUTH SHELTER EMPLOYEE ACCUSED OF SEXUALLY ASSAULTING CHILD, 2 COWORKERS ATTEMPTED COVER-UP

The shelter's executive director Mia Kimber, 55, who is Randolph's mother, and Program Director of the Child Advocacy Center Monica Jones, 52, had direct knowledge of the sexual misconduct but failed to report it to the police, according to investigators. The two women created a cover-up scheme that included the victim being removed from the facility based on false allegations.

Randolph was initially fired for "violating a Rainbow House police" before he was re-hired a week and a half later, police said. He continued to be employed by Rainbow House Inc. and could have unsupervised interactions with children at the facility until his arrest.

Kimber was arrested on March 18, and Jones was arrested on Monday. Both were charged with party to a crime of child molestation, statutory rape, sexual assault, and sexual exploitation. The two women also were charged with failing to report the incident.

Now, police have arrested another shelter employee and identified at least two more minor victims.

Felicia Marie Campbell, 35, a Rainbow House manager and employee of the Clayton County School System, was arrested Thursday at Lovejoy High School and is charged with failing to report the sexual misconduct.

Campbell had told police she was not aware of the sexual misconduct, but the investigation into the incident revealed she had incident reports from staff members and juveniles. Police said the reports were in Campbell's office and had her signature.

FORMER GEORGIA COP CHARGED WITH KILLING MISSING GIRL INDICTED FOR MALICE MURDER

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police said the children at Rainbow House are safe because the people allegedly involved in the incident are no longer employed by the shelter. Some of the children have also been moved to other locations.

The incident remains under investigation.