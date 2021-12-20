4th alleged 'Shopping Cart Killer' victim could be missing woman from California

A northern California woman who traveled to the nation's capital this summer could be a possible fourth victim of a Virginia man dubbed the "Shopping Cart Killer."





The possible fourth victim is Stephanie Harrison, 48, from Redding. Missing person flyers with Harrison's photo on them tuned up across the Alexandria area, FOX 5 DC reports. They have also appeared on social media after she was last heard from by family on Aug. 19.

Law enforcement in Fairfax, Virginia on Friday announced they have a suspected serial killer in custody, two days after officials discovered human remains in a container left in a wooded area. The suspect was identified as Anthony Robinson, 35.

Police say the discovery of four bodies at two different locations in the state are the work of Robinson, who used a shopping cart to transport his victims’ bodies who he initially met through dating sites.



"He's killed four already, and we suspect that he has more victims. He's a predator, as all serial killers are," Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said during a news conference Friday, adding that the so-called "Shopping Cart Killer" does "unspeakable things with his victims."





Fairfax homicide detectives on Wednesday discovered the shopping cart in a wooded area off of Route 1 near the Moon Inn. A container beside the shopping cart had two sets of human remains that were so "decomposed" that "it's going to take a little time" for authorities to complete an autopsy, according to Fairfax Police Chief Kevin Davis.



A tentative identification has been made for 29-year-old Cheyenne Brown – a missing woman from D.C.



Robinson is also suspected of killing two women, 54-year-old Elizabeth Redmon and 39-year-old Tonita Lorice Smith, whose remains were discovered in Harrisonburg in November. Officials also discovered the other two victims' remains in shopping carts, Davis said.



If DNA confirms Harrison's remains, they were reportedly found in the same container as Brown's.



Robinson’s lawyer, Louis Nagy, declined to comment on the substance of the charges against his client in Harrisonburg. Robinson has not yet been formally charged in Fairfax County, but police said charges are forthcoming.

Robinson is currently being held at Rockingham County Jail in Virginia without bond. A scheduling hearing in Harrisonburg is set for Dec. 27.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.