DC Mayor Bowser doesn't rule out reinstating the mask mandate as COVID-19 cases skyrocket in the district

The nation's capital has not ruled out returning to a mask mandate if the pandemic continues to resurge.

Democratic Mayor of Washington, D.C., Muriel Bowser, told reporters Friday that she is not entirely against returning to a mask mandate, citing concerns with the omicron variant of COVID-19.

"I will be having very in-depth conversations with my team today to see if we need to make any changes in our response. But no one should be surprised that in the winter months, cases go up," Bowser told reporters. "They are going up across the country and they're going up in places in the world."

The Washington, D.C. , Department of Health on Thursday recorded the highest number of daily positive COVID-19 cases in the city's history since the pandemic began.

During the press conference, which was hosted outdoors, Bowser rattled off a long string of guidelines for D.C. citizens whether they are vaccinated or not.

"If you haven't been boosted, you need to get your booster. If you haven't been vaccinated, you need to immediately get vaccinated," Bowser said Friday. "If your kids who are over 5 years old have not been vaccinated, they need to get vaccinated."

D.C. recorded 844 positive COVID-19 cases on Dec. 16 — a record high for the city after its last record of 508 daily cases on Dec. 15. Prior to this month, the U.S. capital's previous record was 357 daily positive cases on Jan. 7, 2021.

"If you are feeling sick, you need to stay home," Bowser added. "If you are going to social events, you might want to think if you need to go or not. Limit those events. Stay in a closer bubble. Wear a mask indoors. That includes in public spaces and that includes in private homes and other settings where you're not sure."

The rapid spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant has pushed the debate over vaccine booster shot mandates to the front as some businesses and universities take matters into their own hands.

New Mexico became the first state to require booster shots for some state employees, such as health care workers and educators, with officials citing "incontrovertible" evidence that immunity wanes over time.

On Tuesday, President Biden is expected to deliver remarks on the growing number of positive COVID-19 cases across the country, including the omicron variant.

