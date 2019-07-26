Police investigate 4 ‘suspicious’ New Jersey fires to determine any connection

Police in New Jersey are working to determine whether a string of “suspicious” fires in two communities late Thursday night and Friday morning are connected.

Three of the blazes were reported in Linden, while a fourth was in Roselle, around two miles away.

“While it is unclear if the fires are connected, they are considered suspicious and remain under investigation by the Linden Fire Department, the Union County Arson Investigation team, and the Linden Police Department,” Linden police Lt. Christopher Guenther said in a statement obtained by NJ.com.

A medical office building first caught fire in Linden Thursday night around 10 p.m. according to ABC7.

Then a half-hour later, a home under renovation one block away went up in flames and eventually burned to the ground. That blaze forced the evacuation of two families that lived nearby, Pix 11 reported.

Then around 12:15 a.m. Friday, dumpsters outside of a middle school a few blocks away from the home caught fire.

In Roselle, a fire burned down a detached garage behind a house, damaging two vehicles, ABC7 reported.