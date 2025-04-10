Foster mom accused of exchanging child for exotic animal in bizarre trade

A Missouri woman is behind bars after she allegedly attempted to trade a foster child for an "exotic animal" following years of abuse, police say.

Brenda Ruth Deutsch, 70, was arrested earlier this week on three felony counts of child abuse, neglect and child endangerment after a child reported to be missing was later found in Texas, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Court documents do not reveal the exact age of the child, but indicate she is a teenager younger than 17.

INDIANA BOY, 10, DEAD AFTER 340-POUND FOSTER MOM SITS ON HIM FOR ‘ACTING BAD’

The investigation began after Deutsch allegedly asked officials for permission to take the victim to visit Deutsch’s friend in Texas, according to prosecutors. Five days later, an anonymous caller provided a tip to the Missouri Department of Social Services Children’s Division alleging Deutsch was physically and mentally abusing the child.

The Missouri Department of Social Services did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

In an interview with investigators, the victim told police Deutsch hit her with "a lot of different things," including a paddle and shoes. In one instance, the victim recalled laying on the floor, attempting to "soften the strikes to her body."

HUSBAND OF RUBY FRANKE, UTAH MOMMY BLOGGER CONVICTED OF CHILD ABUSE, HAS 'REGRETS' AFTER WIFE'S FALL FROM FAME

Court documents revealed Deutsch allegedly took the victim’s clothes and, in one instance, threatened to kill her "if she did not shut up."

An attorney for Deutsch was not listed in court documents as of Thursday afternoon.

A witness called police after Deutsch organized the victim’s trip to Texas, telling authorities the child was left alone in an unsanitary house filled with exotic animals.

FOSTER CARE SHORTAGE IN MANY STATES AS COLORADO NONPROFIT SEEKS MORE PARENTS WILLING TO HELP

Upon investigation, authorities learned of a rumor that the child had allegedly been traded for an exotic animal and was living in Texas. The victim reportedly told police that Deutsch informed her friend in Texas that they could keep the child, but Deutsch "will be keeping the check," according to court documents.

The child was transported to child protective services in Texas.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Duetsch reportedly has fostered over 200 children over the years, according to KSDK-5 in St. Louis. Her bond is currently set at $250,000.

The Lincoln County Prosecutor’s Office and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.