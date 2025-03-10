Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

US

Indiana boy, 10, dead after 340-pound foster mom sits on him for 'acting bad'

Jennifer Lee Wilson was sentenced to six years in prison, with one year suspended to be served on probation

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 9 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 9

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A 10-year-old Indiana boy was crushed to death after his foster mother, who weighed 340 pounds, allegedly sat on him for several minutes because he was "acting bad."

Jennifer Lee Wilson, 48, was sentenced in January to six years in prison, with one year suspended to be served on probation, according to WMAQ. She was charged with reckless homicide in the death of Dakota Levi Stevens.

On April 25, police were called to a home in Valparaiso, Indiana, because the boy was not breathing and turned out to have no pulse, CBS News reported. An officer found bruising on the child's lower neck and chest. Officers attempted to resuscitate the boy, but he was transported to a hospital where he later died.

INDIANA PARENTS ARRESTED FOR ABUSE AFTER ALLEGEDLY ZIP-TYING 10-YEAR-OLD SON, TELLING SIBLING TO BEAT HIM UP

Jennifer Lee Wilson

Jennifer Lee Wilson was sentenced in January to six years in prison, with one year suspended to be served on probation. (Berrien County Sheriff's Department)

Wilson told police that the boy had just run away from home, and she had found him at a neighbor's house and brought him back home. She said he was still "acting bad" and threw himself on the ground, telling her that he was leaving.

According to a court filing, Wilson told police that "when she attempted to stop him from leaving, she does not know if she tackled Dakota or they fell to the ground however her intention was to hold him."

She said she sat on his midsection for about five minutes. He eventually stopped moving, but she believed he was faking.

Jail

Wilson was charged with reckless homicide in the death of Dakota Levi Stevens. (iStock)

"Are you faking?" she asked before she rolled him over and noticed his eyelids were pale. Wilson then began performing CPR and called 911.

On April 27, South Bend Memorial Hospital reported that Dakota had died. He suffered organ and soft tissue damage, liver and lung hemorrhaging and other injuries.

An autopsy revealed the cause of death as mechanical asphyxia and the manner of death as homicide.

FOX HOLLOW SERIAL KILLER'S SECRET TAPES COULD REVEAL MURDER HORRORS IF EVER FOUND: DOCUMENTARY

Handcuffs on man

An autopsy revealed the cause of death as mechanical asphyxia and the manner of death as homicide. (iStock)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The neighbor told officers that Dakota ran to her house before the medical emergency and asked her to adopt him because his parents hit him in the face. The neighbor said she did not observe any signs of injury to the boy.

Wilson then came to take her son back, the neighbor said.

Dakota was 4'10" and 91 pounds, while Wilson was listed at 4'11" and 340 pounds.