Former Yale Lab Technician Gets 44 Years for Killing Student

NEW HAVEN, Conn. -- A 26-year-old Connecticut man has been sentenced to 44 years for killing a Yale graduate student days before her wedding.

Raymond Clark III, a former animal research technician, apologized Friday in New Haven Superior Court for the 2009 killing of 24-year-old Annie Le of Placerville, Calif.

Judge Roland Fasano told Clark he'd snuffed out the life of a promising young woman and destroyed the lives of two families.

Clark pleaded guilty in March to murder and attempted sexual assault under an agreement with prosecutors. The sexual assault plea was entered under Connecticut's Alford doctrine, where the defendant doesn't agree to the facts but agrees the state has enough evidence to get a conviction.

Le's body was found behind a lab wall five days after she was last seen. It would have been her wedding day.