Former top Baltimore prosecutor Marilyn Mosby's request for venue change in perjury trial denied

The federal judge presiding over the trial of former Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby denied her request to move venues on Tuesday, saying that notoriety alone doesn't justify moving the case out of Baltimore.

Mosby, who left office earlier this month after being defeated in last year's Democratic primary, is facing two counts each of perjury and mortgage fraud.

Prosecutors allege that she falsely claimed "adverse financial consequences" related to the COVID-19 pandemic to withdraw $90,000 from her city retirement account, then used the money to place down payments on two vacation homes in Florida. She is also accused of making false statements on mortgage applications for those homes.

Mosby, who has pleaded not guilty to all four counts, is set to stand trial in Baltimore in March.

BALTIMORE PROSECUTOR MARILYN MOSBY FACES STAFFING CRISIS AMID CRIMINAL CHARGES

U.S. District Court Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby also threatened to hold her lead attorney, A. Scott Bolden, in criminal contempt of court.

Bolden is accused of violating several court rules, including using profanity in an interview with reporters outside the Baltimore courthouse last September, disclosing confidential responses from potential jurors in court filings, and failing to get a motion signed by an attorney who is licensed to practice in Maryland, according to the judge.

Bolden, who was given until Jan. 31 to argue why he shouldn't receive criminal contempt sanctions, apologized in court on Tuesday.

"It came from my heart and not my head," Bolden told the judge. "Clearly, it was not my finest hour."

Bolden did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

The judge also issued a gag order on Tuesday to protect the integrity of the case ahead of trial on March 27.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.