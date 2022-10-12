Former Oregon mayor pleads guilty to possession of child pornography

The former mayor of Beaverton, Oregon, pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to illegally possessing child pornography, according to a Department of Justice news release.

Dennis "Denny" Doyle, 73, waived indictment and pleaded guilty to a single count of possession of child pornography.

Between November 2014 and December 2015, Doyle knowingly and unlawfully possessed digital media containing child pornography. Several of the images Doyle possessed were of children under the age of 12 who had been identified as known sexually exploited minors by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to court documents.

Doyle was charged by criminal information with one count of possession of child pornography on March 3.

Doyle will be sentenced on Jan. 24, 2023, by U.S. District Court Judge Michael W. Mosman.

This case was investigated by FBI Portland’s Child Exploitation Task Force. It is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon.

Anyone who has information about the physical or online exploitation of children is encouraged to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or submit a tip online.