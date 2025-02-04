Former New York firefighters dead from 9/11-related illnesses, group says

Two former firefighters who heroically responded to the 9/11 terror attacks in New York City have died due to illnesses related to that fateful day, according to the Uniformed Firefighters Association.

The group announced on Sunday that firefighter Thomas Dunn of Engine 234 in Brooklyn passed away from a World Trade Center-related illness.

The news came just three days after retired Battalion Chief Dennis Collopy died on Jan. 30 from cancer, related to his rescue efforts.

"Thomas served the FDNY with honor and dedication, answering the call when his city needed him most," the group wrote announcing Dunn’s death via social media.

"His family has already endured great loss, as his brother, firefighter Jimmy Dunn of L114, passed away eight years ago. Please keep his father and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. A private service will be held in Florida. NEVER FORGET."

Some of Thomas Dunn’s colleagues reacted to the news of his death by leaving a message of condolences.

"On 9/11 I met Tommy as we survived the collapse of the South Tower by making it down the parking ramp on Albany Street," Joseph Pasquarello wrote.

"Tommy was just out of the Academy and conducted himself as a seasoned professional. He was helping people before the debris stopped landing."

"Tommy, YOU DID GOOD. REST EASY BROTHER and MAY GOD BLESS YOU and MAY HIS PERPETUAL LIGHT SHINE UPON YOU."

A private service in Florida will be held for Dunn.

Others thanked him for his service and his heroic reactions at the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001, when Al-Qaeda terrorists flew hijacked planes into the Twin Towers, killing nearly 3,000 people, including 343 firefighters.

Retired Battalion Chief Dennis Collopy died after "a courageous battle with cancer," according to his obituary.

He was a 36-year FDNY veteran and a U.S. Army veteran, the Uniformed Firefighters Association said.

Collopy is survived by his wife of 60 years, his two daughters and four grandsons.

A Bronx native, he later lived in West Nyack, in upstate New York. He worked for the FDNY until he retired in 2002.

"A truly great man, blessed that I had the honor of knowing him. RIP. Brother," John Murphy wrote on a Facebook firefighter group.

"RIP Chief, thank you for your service to country, and community," wrote Michael Richard. "Thank you for your ultimate sacrifice. Hooah. Your tour's over. Rest easy."

Collopy’s funeral mass is being held on Tuesday in West Nyack.

More than 370 firefighters died after the attacks due to 9/11-related illnesses, which include liver cancer and laryngeal cancer. Other illnesses first responders suffered include Mesothelioma, musculoskeletal disorders, chronic rhinosinusitis, gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), asthma, sleep apnea, other cancers, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and chronic respiratory disease.

The collapse of the towers in Manhattan created a massive dust cloud, consisting of pulverized building materials, asbestos, silica, metals and concrete that blanketed the World Trade Center site and the surrounding area.