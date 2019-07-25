Former neighbor of Ole Miss student charged in Ally Kostial's death says suspect 'had no respect for women'

The former neighbor of the 22-year-old University of Mississippi student charged with the murder of fellow student Ally Kostial said Thursday that he was “not surprised,” adding that the suspect “had no respect for women.”

Rex Ravita, who used to live in the same dorm as Brandon Theesfeld, made the comments during an interview with Fox News' Shepard Smith on “Shepard Smith Reporting."

“I personally did not have a really good relationship with him," Ravita told Smith. "My time in the dorm with him, I really found him to be extremely rude and, just overall a good word is 'privileged.'"

He added that he was “shocked but not surprised” when Theesfeld was charged with Kostial's murder because he “knew the type of person that he [Theesfeld] was and he had no respect for women.”

“Somebody that does something like this, they have to have no respect for women,” he went on to say.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department said Theesfeld was arrested Monday at a gas station in Tennessee. Law enforcement officials told Fox 13 Memphis that the suspect was found with clothing that appeared to have blood on it.

Kostial was found dead Saturday near a lake in Harmontown, about 30 miles from the Ole Miss campus in Oxford. A preliminary autopsy report made public Wednesday concluded Kostial died of “multiple gunshot wounds” and her death was formally ruled a homicide.

“To hear something happening like this, it shook the entire community and now we’re all just beside ourselves, just really trying to figure out the truth,” Ravita told Smith on Thursday.

He added that he believed the two “were not in an exclusive relationship but they were on and off.”

When asked if there were any warning signs, Ravita answered, “I think an important thing to realize is that people can disguise themselves and that’s why I didn’t associate myself with him [Theesfeld].”

Theesfeld's father Daniel said in a statement to WMC-TV Tuesday that his son “is innocent,” but added that he currently cannot share why he believes that.

On Thursday, the city of Oxford released surveillance video showing part of Kostial's final hours Friday evening. The video showed the 21-year-old hugging someone before leaving a bar alone, then getting into a grey van.

Her roommate said Kostial got back home around midnight, then went out again. She was found dead in Harmontown later that morning.

Kostial was working towards a bachelor's degree in marketing and had been attending summer school, according to her father. In a Facebook post, he said her funeral will take place on Saturday morning in the St. Louis suburb of Kirkwood, Mo.

Theesfeld was a student in the School of Business Administration studying marketing. He has been suspended from the university.

