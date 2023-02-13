Former Michigan State basketball player pleads guilty to fatally shooting man

A former Michigan State basketball player pleaded guilty Monday to fatally shooting a man on the day his trial was slated to begin.

Keith Damon Appling, 31, pleaded guilty in Wayne County Circuit Court to one count each of second-degree murder and felony firearm in the killing of Clyde Edmonds, 66, Prosecutor Kym Worthy said.

The agreement calls for Appling to serve 18 to 40 years in prison for the murder charge and two years to be served for the firearm charge.

The other charges he faced – first-degree murder – will be dismissed at a sentencing hearing on March 3.

Appling was charged in June 2021 with the murder of Edmonds. He allegedly shot Edmonds on May 22, 2021, during an argument over a handgun.

Edmonds, whose wife is related to Appling's mother, died at a hospital. Appling's girlfriend allegedly drove him from the shooting scene. She pleaded guilty last year to lying to a police officer and was given 18 months probation.

Appling played at Michigan State from 2010 to 2014. He also played professional basketball overseas and had two brief contracts with the NBA's Orlando Magic.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.