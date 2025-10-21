Former mayor stabbed outside blue state business, suspect with multiple arrests charged

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A former mayor in Massachusetts was stabbed outside a cannabis dispensary he owns, according to officials.

Will Flanagan, 45, served as the Democratic mayor of Fall River from 2010 until 2014, when he faced a recall election after being accused of showing a gun to one of his political rivals, Jasiel Correia, according to The Herald News. The Fall River Police Department said the stabbing happened on Monday at around 5 p.m. outside Cosmopolitan Dispensary, which Flanagan owns.

Police said Flanagan suffered "significant injuries" and was transported to a hospital, where he was listed in serious but stable condition.

Fall River police announced Tuesday afternoon that 31-year-old Corree Gonzales was arrested in connection with the stabbing.

Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan said in a statement he was praying for Flanagan.

"My thoughts and prayers are with Former Mayor Will Flanagan, his family, and friends. The full support of the Mayor’s Office is with the Fall River Police Department as they work tirelessly to bring justice in this case. We stand firmly behind Chief Kelly Furtado, and the dedicated men and women of the FRPD as they continue this active investigation," Coogan said.

Fall River Police Chief Kelly Furtado said patrol officers and detectives "responded swiftly" to what she called a "senseless act of violence."

"We will exhaust every resource to ensure justice is served," she said. "I want to thank the Mayor’s Office for their continued support as we move forward with this investigation."

Coogan said the suspect suffers from mental health issues and has been arrested several times in the past decade, according to WHDH.

"I’m not so much concerned about his criminal past, I’m concerned about his mental health and his ability to reintegrate into society," Coogan said.

According to The Herald News, Flanagan recently developed a side hustle as a local film performer in addition to being an attorney.

Hours before the stabbing, Flanagan recorded a video of himself signing "Blame it on the Rain" during a storm that was moving through the area.