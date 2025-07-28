Michigan councilman arrested for alleged domestic violence after Dem law cleared his criminal past

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Michigan councilman whose criminal record as a drug dealer was wiped clean following a Democrat-backed law has been arrested for allegedly beating a woman.

Leon El-Alamin, 44, a Democratic First Ward city councilman in Flint, was arrested on July 10 and is charged with alleged domestic violence and assault, according to court documents filed by the Mount Morris Township police.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said the lawmaker allegedly became angry with the woman because she was looking at her emails, WNEM-TV reported.

KNIFE-WIELDING ILLEGAL MIGRANT ACCUSED OF THREATENING US ATTORNEY ON ALBANY, NY STREETS

"She had bruising on her face, which is consistent with being struck in the face," Leyton said. "She had a mark on her neck, which is consistent with the allegation of being choked, and she claims she had been dragged out by her hair. And I do believe they found some strands of hair on the floor on the ground, so that corroborated what she said."

A gun was also found inside the home, he said.

In a statement on the Facebook page for the M.A.D.E. Institute, El-Alamin denied the accusations against him.

"These recent allegations are both false and deeply disheartening, but I remain confident in the truth and in the legal process," he wrote. "My legal team is actively handling the matter, and I fully intend to clear my name and win this case."

El- Alamin is the founder and executive director of the M.A.D.E. Institute, a nonprofit organization that stands for Money, Attitude, Direction and Education.

NEWARK MAYOR SUES INTERIM US ATTORNEY FOR FALSE ARREST, MALICIOUS PROSECUTION

El-Alamin was elected to the city council in November, and has been pictured with prominent Democratic leaders like U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

After graduating from high school, he began dealing drugs and spent a month in a coma following a shootout, his bio on his website states. He was subsequently arrested on drug and weapons charges.

He was released from prison after serving part of a 12-to-20-year sentence.

In 2021, he had his criminal record wiped under the Clean Slate Act, which expunged the records of many ex-convicts who were eligible.

"I’m excited, I can’t really explain it. I’m overwhelmed with joy," El-Alamin told Mid Michigan Now at the time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

El-Alamin’s bond was set at $7,500. He appeared in court for a hearing last week.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Whitmer's office, El-Alamin and Leyton.