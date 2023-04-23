Former Georgia House, mayoral candidate arrested for kidnapping, aggravated assault

Georgia deputies arrested a man, who has run multiple unsuccessful political campaigns, on Saturday for alleged kidnapping and aggravated assault.

Zephaniah Dwayne Baker was arrested at around 12:45 a.m. Saturday by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office for outstanding warrants in Cobb County.

His warrants were for felony charges of kidnapping, aggravated assault (disfigure) and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, as well as misdemeanor charges of battery (Family Violence Act) and third-degree cruelty to children.

The search warrant was executed by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Unit, along with U.S. Marshals.

Baker was booked into the Muscogee County Jail and will eventually be transported back to Cobb County.

The investigation was conducted in conjunction with the FBI, Cobb County Sheriff's Office, Cobb County Police Department, Russell County Sheriff’s Office and Phenix City Police Department.

Baker, a Democrat, ran several unsuccessful political bids in Georgia since 2008.

He first lost to state Rep. Calvin Syrme in the 2008 race for Georgia House District 132. He ran two failed campaigns for Columbus mayor, losing once to Democrat mayor Teresa Tomlinson in 2010 and dropping out of the race in 2014, when Tomlinson won re-election.

In 2014, Baker was defeated in his effort to unseat Columbus City Council member Jerry "Pops" Barnes.

Baker launched another mayoral campaign in 2018 but lost to Skip Henderson. In 2022, he ran for Georgia House District 140 but was defeated by Rep. Teddy Reese in the Democrat primary.

He is also a community activist, saying in the biography on his website that he launched several initiatives and programs that attempt to combat violence and serve at-risk youth.