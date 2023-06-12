Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

Former Disney World employee out on bond arrested for allegedly taking video up woman's dress

Jorge Diaz-Vega Jr., 26, was out on bond for allegedly committing the same crime two months ago

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A former Disney World employee was arrested on suspicion of taking a video up a woman's dress while out on bond for allegedly committing the same crime two months earlier. 

Jorge Diaz-Vega Jr., 26, allegedly committed the second offense at a Publix supermarket in Osceola County on June 5, Fox Orlando reported. 

A shopper allegedly caught him taking video under his wife's dress and saw him do it again to another woman. 

When confronted by authorities, Diaz-Vega said: "I have been fired for this before. Please don't call the police. I promise I will delete the pictures," the news report said, citing court documents. 

Florida former Disney World employee mugshot

Jorge Diaz-Vega Jr., 26, allegedly took a video up a woman's dress while out on bond for the same crime.  (Osceola County Sheriff's Office)

When a shopper took the phone allegedly used by Diaz-Vega, he ran, the report said. Osceola County deputies later arrested him at his home. 

In March, he allegedly stuck a phone up the dress of a guest while working at Disney World's Hollywood Studios.

He allegedly told authorities he had around 500 videos on the phone from his time working there. A judge has ordered Diaz-Vega to stay away from every Publix. 

