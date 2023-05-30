WATCH: Video of male Disney employee in dress causes outrage

A video of a male Disney employee dressed as a "Fairy Godmother apprentice" while ushering children into a dress store is causing a stir on social media.

"So my name is Nick, I am one of the fairy godmother’s apprentices," the employee says to the children in the video while wearing a blue dress with heavy blue eyeshadow. "I’m here to shop you around and make all your selections for the day."

The video was posted to TikTok by Kourti, a mother of three, who was documenting her trip to Disneyland in Anaheim, California. It has gained nearly 7 million views on TikTok alone.

Cast members at Disney's Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique were previously called "Fairy Godmothers in Training" before the theme park updated the title to "Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices" to be more gender-neutral.

The video quickly went viral on Twitter with mixed reactions.

"Think how many real girls want that job at Disney and they gave it to him for a reason…" Dave Rubin, the host of the "Rubin Report" tweeted.

Brandon Morse, a senior editor at Red State, tweeted, "May you never suffer the same destruction of your legacy that poor Walt has."

Sara Gonzales, host of The News and Why It Matters on BlazeTV, told her followers to "stop taking your family to Disney."



Writer Avi Woolf called the costume "harmless," adding that it "looks silly to any kid."

"Stop seeing enemies everywhere, we have enough real ones," he said.

Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.