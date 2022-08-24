Former Detroit police officer, head of Integrity Unit, pleads guilty to bribery scheme

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A former Detroit police lieutenant pleaded guilty to conspiring with another officer to commit bribery.

John F. Kennedy, 57, admitted to his role in a scheme to favor select towing companies that were not part of the company rotation used by police. Kennedy, along with officer Daniel S. Vickers, 54, used his authority as the head of the department’s Integrity Unit to convince officers to refer work to the towing companies in exchange for cash, cars, car parts and carpeting for Vickers’ home.

Kennedy and Vickers' indictment was the second case that emerged from "Operation Northern Hook," a government investigation of corruption in Detroit's police department and towing industry.

Besides preferential treatment for businesses, Kennedy also conspired to provide information about investigations into towing companies he was investigating in return for cash and other valuable items, authorities said.

The Department of Justice indicted the two officers in October 2021.

"Today’s plea represents our commitment to ensuring that the citizens of Detroit are protected by officers characterized by the highest levels of integrity," U.S, Attorney Dawn Ison said, according to Fox 2. "We will not accept members of law enforcement who prioritize their personal gain over policing excellence. We thank Chief of Police James White for his assistance in this investigation."

Kennedy and Vickers carried out their bribery scheme for years, according to the DOJ. The pair began as early as 2018, and Kennedy accepted more than $14,000 in cash, cars, and car repairs.

If he is convicted, Kennedy faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

"Police officers take an oath to protect and serve their community. Kennedy and Vickers allegedly used their official positions to benefit themselves personally. Their actions are not in keeping with the integrity and professionalism exhibited by the Detroit Police Department every day," Special Agent in Charge Timothy Waters of the FBI’s Detroit Division said last year. "The FBI appreciates the partnership and cooperation of Police Chief James White as we continue to address public corruption in the City of Detroit."