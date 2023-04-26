Former Arkansas state senator, nephew of Asa Hutchinson, sentenced in bribery scheme

A former Arkansas state senator, who is the nephew of the state's former governor turned 2024 presidential candidate Asa Hutchinson, was sentenced to more than four years in prison Tuesday for his role in a bribery scheme.

Jeremy Hutchinson, 48, pleaded guilty in 2019 to filing a false tax return, conspiracy to commit federal program bribery, and conspiracy to commit federal program bribery. He was sentenced Feb. 3 to three years and 10 months in prison on two of the charges.

Hutchinson is one of five former state lawmakers convicted after a federal Medicaid fraud investigation, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported. His conviction stems from his work at Preferred Family Healthcare Inc. of Missouri. While being paid by PFH as outside counsel and as a state senator, he would hold up agency budgets and act on legislation, the Justice Department said.

Between 2014 and 2017, Hutchinson received $350,000 in monthly retainer payments from the company.

In 2022, PFH agreed to pay $8 million in forfeiture and restitution to the federal government and Arkansas as part of a non-prosecution agreement. Six former officers of the company and a political consultant also pleaded guilty to charges related to the alleged bribery scheme.

Even as his nephew faces prison time, Asa Hutchinson has moved forward with his plans to gain the GOP nomination for president.

"In this campaign for president, I stand alone in terms of my experience, record, and leadership," Asa Hutchinson said in prepared remarks shared with Fox News Digital. "From Congress to DEA to Homeland Security, I have served our country in times of crisis. As governor of Arkansas, we cut taxes and created record surpluses."