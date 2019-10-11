For 5 gang members, life sentences in killing of Bronx teen 'Junior' Guzman

A New York City judge on Friday meted out long prison sentences in the mistaken-identity murder of a 15-year-old boy by members of a street gang known for its MS-13-like ruthlessness.

Surveillance showed Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz being attacked with knives and a machete by Trinitario gang members — a killing that shocked New York and the nation.

The sentencing of five Trinitarios came after the boy's mother told the judge her son's killers had taken the life of an innocent.

“That night, there were two deaths, Junior and I, who was left dead inside, Leandra Feliz said, according to WABC-TV.

She said her son dreamed of becoming a detective so he could protect this city.

“Please make sure my son's dreams come true,” she said, according to the station. These killers should never be able to step out of a jail cell, so they know the moment they killed my son, they took their own lives as well."

Police said Lesandro was killed in June 2018 because the Trinitarios mistook him for a rival gang member.

The toughest sentence was meted out to Jonaiki Martinez Estrella, 25: life in prison with no chance of parole, the New York Post reported.

Prosecutors said the surveillance video showed Martinez Estrella delivering the knife swipe that proved to be the fatal injury.

Guards escorting Martinez-Estrella to court found a homemade knife in his shoe, WABC reported.

Antonio Rodriguez Hernandez Santiago, 25, Jose Muniz, 23, and Elvin Garcia, 25, were each sentenced to life behind bars with an opportunity for parole after 25 years, the Post reported.

Manuel Rivera, 19, was sentenced to 23 years to life.

Eight other Trinitarios arrested in the case are awaiting trials, the paper reported.