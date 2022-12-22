Expand / Collapse search
Reptiles
Florida's iguanas might fall from trees, hit people amid cold front

The lizards aren’t dead but merely immobilized when temperatures dip

Sarah Rumpf
By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
Iguanas might begin falling from trees in Florida as the Sunshine State is hit with unusually cold conditions.

Iguanas are cold-blooded and rely on the sun and natural heat from their surroundings to keep warm.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation, the lizards become sluggish once temperatures dip below 50 degrees. 

This weekend, much of Florida is expected to dip into the 30s. 

Most lizards in Florida are not native to the U.S. and are used to the warmer climates in Central and South America. 

Despite this, most remain alive as they keep breathing and their main body functions continue working. Once temperatures rise, the lizards "thaw out."  

An iguana that froze lies near a pool after falling from a tree in Boca Raton, Florida in 2021.

An iguana that froze lies near a pool after falling from a tree in Boca Raton, Florida in 2021. (Frank Cerabino/Palm Beach Post via AP)

Footage and images from 2020 and 2021 show iguanas frozen on homeowners lawns and beside their pools.

The green iguanas are not the only reptiles that can be stunned by this weekend’s cold snap: Sea turtles may also stiffen, appearing dead but often are still alive.

