Florida man arrested after allegedly pouring gas on another man and lighting him on fire: police

A Tampa, Florida, man was arrested on Sunday afternoon after allegedly pouring gasoline on another man and setting him ablaze, according to law enforcement officials.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that at about 4:30 p.m. on May 28, two men got into a verbal argument at a Mobile gas station on 22nd Street in Tampa.

Earl Hargrove, Jr., 34, was one of the men in the argument, and after the confrontation, police said, he purchased some gasoline from the pump.

Hargrove then allegedly poured the gas on the victim before lighting him on fire.

The sheriff’s office did not identify the victim, but said he was taken to Tampa General Hospital where he is listed in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

"A verbal argument should never escalate to this level of violence," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "This suspect’s behavior is not only deplorable but will never be tolerated in our community. The suspect, in this case, is currently behind bars while we wait in anticipation for justice to be served."

Hargrove was charged with first-degree attempted murder and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.

He is currently being held without bond in the Hillsborough County Orient Road Jail.