Florida woman threatens to use gun at elementary school parent-teacher conference

She currently faces multiple charges including possession of a firearm on school property and assault

By Emmett Jones | Fox News
A Florida mom faces a number of charges after police say she brought a gun to a parent-teacher conference an elementary school. Brenzina Jones attended a meeting at Brentwood Elementary School meeting in Miami Gardens Thursday night. Prior to exiting the campus, the 35-year-old mother reportedly warned the security at the front desk of her willingness to protect her child, WSVN reports.

"I don’t play about somebody playing with my kid," said Jones according to court documents by WSVN. "I’ll shoot this [expletive] up.

Brenzina Jones faces several charges, including possession of a firearm on school property and assault.

Brenzina Jones faces several charges, including possession of a firearm on school property and assault. (Miami Dade County Corrections and Rehabilitation)

The documents later noted that Jones "proceeded to open her purse and recklessly display the butt of her gun." 

Jones reportedly put the gun back into her purse and then issued "loud verbal threats directed to Brentwood Elementary."

Other parents expressed their disdain for Jones' actions following the incident. 

"Just hearing this story is very upsetting to me," one parent, Trinece Coleman, tells WSVN​. "I never know what’s on a person’s mind, so even if she didn’t mean it, the fact that the gun was there, and the fact that the words came with the weapon there, it was very alarming."

Jones' teenage son, Marcus Murry Jr. tells WSVN that there was "false communication," between his mom and the security guard.  

Brenzina Jones appeared before a judge in bond court on Friday. She currently faces multiple charges, including possession of a firearm on school property and assault.

